July 19, 2023

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: Teijin Limited

Representative: Akimoto Uchikawa, President and CEO

Stock code: 3401 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Naoki Hamashima, General Manager,

Investor and Public Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-3506-4395

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as

"Restricted Stock"

Teijin Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed the payment procedure today as described below regarding the disposal of treasury shares as "Restricted Stock" as resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 21, 2023. For details regarding the disposal, please refer to "Notice Concerning the Disposal of Treasury Shares as "Restricted Stock"" issued on June 21, 2023.

Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Shares