July 19, 2023
To Whom It May Concern:
Company: Teijin Limited
Representative: Akimoto Uchikawa, President and CEO
Stock code: 3401 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Naoki Hamashima, General Manager,
Investor and Public Relations Department
TEL: +81-3-3506-4395
Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as
"Restricted Stock"
Teijin Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed the payment procedure today as described below regarding the disposal of treasury shares as "Restricted Stock" as resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 21, 2023. For details regarding the disposal, please refer to "Notice Concerning the Disposal of Treasury Shares as "Restricted Stock"" issued on June 21, 2023.
Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Shares
(1)
Class and number of
134,180 ordinary shares of the Company
shares for disposal
(2)
Disposal price
¥1,387 per share
(3)
Total value of disposal
¥186,107,660
(4)
Allottees and number
Directors (excluding the Chairperson of Teijin Limited, Member of the Board, Senior
thereof, and number of
Advisor and Outside Directors), 4 persons, 25,235 shares
shares for disposal
Teijin Group Corporate Officers not concurrently serving as Directors, 11 persons,
39,476 shares
Mission Executives, 10 persons, 29,661 shares
Executive Officers of overseas group companies, 13 persons, 39,808 shares
(5)
Date of disposal
July 19, 2023
