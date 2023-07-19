July 19, 2023

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: Teijin Limited

Representative: Akimoto Uchikawa, President and CEO

Stock code: 3401 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Naoki Hamashima, General Manager,

Investor and Public Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-3506-4395

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as

"Restricted Stock"

Teijin Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed the payment procedure today as described below regarding the disposal of treasury shares as "Restricted Stock" as resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 21, 2023. For details regarding the disposal, please refer to "Notice Concerning the Disposal of Treasury Shares as "Restricted Stock"" issued on June 21, 2023.

Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Shares

(1)

Class and number of

134,180 ordinary shares of the Company

shares for disposal

(2)

Disposal price

¥1,387 per share

(3)

Total value of disposal

¥186,107,660

(4)

Allottees and number

Directors (excluding the Chairperson of Teijin Limited, Member of the Board, Senior

thereof, and number of

Advisor and Outside Directors), 4 persons, 25,235 shares

shares for disposal

Teijin Group Corporate Officers not concurrently serving as Directors, 11 persons,

39,476 shares

Mission Executives, 10 persons, 29,661 shares

Executive Officers of overseas group companies, 13 persons, 39,808 shares

(5)

Date of disposal

July 19, 2023

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Teijin Limited published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 08:02:00 UTC.