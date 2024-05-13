May 13, 2024
To whom it may concern
Company: Teijin Limited
Representative: Akimoto Uchikawa, President and CEO Stock code: 3401 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Naoki Hamashima, General Manager,
Corporate Communication Department
TEL: +81-3-3506-4395
Notice Regarding Differences between
the FY2023 Financial Forecast and the Actual Results
Teijin Limited hereby announces the following differences between the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024, and the actual consolidated financial results announced today.
1. Differences between the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2024 and the actual consolidated financial results
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Earnings
income
income
owners of parent
per share
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
yen
Previously forecast (A)
1,030,000
18,000
19,000
8,000
41.57
Actual result (B)
1,032,773
13,542
15,564
10,599
55.07
Difference (B − A)
2,773
−4,458
−3,436
2,599
―
Percent difference (%)
0.3%
−24.8%
−18.1%
32.5%
―
(Ref.) Result for the
1,018,751
12,863
9,100
−17,695
−92.04
previous fiscal year
(FY2022)
[Reasons for the differences]
Operating income fell short of the previously announced forecast value mainly due to a decrease in the sales volume of products for several applications in the Materials segment caused by reduced demand and a delay in the receipt of part of licensing income in the Healthcare segment.
Meanwhile, profit attributable to owners of parent exceeded the previously announced forecast value mainly due to the recording of gain on sales of investment securities.
