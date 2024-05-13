May 13, 2024

To whom it may concern

Company: Teijin Limited

Representative: Akimoto Uchikawa, President and CEO Stock code: 3401 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Naoki Hamashima, General Manager,

Corporate Communication Department

TEL: +81-3-3506-4395

Notice Regarding Differences between

the FY2023 Financial Forecast and the Actual Results

Teijin Limited hereby announces the following differences between the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024, and the actual consolidated financial results announced today.

1. Differences between the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2024 and the actual consolidated financial results

Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Earnings income income owners of parent per share million yen million yen million yen million yen yen Previously forecast (A) 1,030,000 18,000 19,000 8,000 41.57 Actual result (B) 1,032,773 13,542 15,564 10,599 55.07 Difference (B − A) 2,773 −4,458 −3,436 2,599 ― Percent difference (%) 0.3% −24.8% −18.1% 32.5% ― (Ref.) Result for the 1,018,751 12,863 9,100 −17,695 −92.04 previous fiscal year (FY2022)

[Reasons for the differences]

Operating income fell short of the previously announced forecast value mainly due to a decrease in the sales volume of products for several applications in the Materials segment caused by reduced demand and a delay in the receipt of part of licensing income in the Healthcare segment.

Meanwhile, profit attributable to owners of parent exceeded the previously announced forecast value mainly due to the recording of gain on sales of investment securities.

