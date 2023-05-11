Teijin : Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

May 11, 2023

To whom it may concern

Company: Teijin Limited

Representative: Akimoto Uchikawa, President and CEO Stock code: 3401 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Naoki Hamashima, General Manager,

Investor and Public Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-3506-4395

Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Teijin Limited (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved in their meeting held today that the Company will voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter, "IFRS") for its consolidated financial statements from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 and will start disclosing under IFRS from the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The decision to voluntarily adopt IFRS has been made in order to improve the international comparability of financial information, which will contribute to bringing further convenience to its stakeholders, and to establish a global management base by unifying accounting standard across Teijin group.

The disclosure schedule under this voluntary adoption of IFRS is as follows.

Disclosure schedule:

Accounting period Disclosure documents Accounting standard Fiscal year 1st,2nd and Consolidated Financial Results Japanese GAAP ending 31, 3rd quarter Quarterly Securities Report March 2024 Consolidated Financial Results* Year-end Consolidated Financial Statements Annual Securities Report Fiscal year 1st, 2nd and Consolidated Financial Results IFRS ending 3rd quarter Quarterly Securities Report March 31, 2025 Consolidated Financial Results Year-end Consolidated Financial Statements Annual Securities Report

*The Company plans to disclose forecast for operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 under

IFRS.

