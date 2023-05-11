Advanced search
    3401   JP3544000007

TEIJIN LIMITED

(3401)
  Report
2023-05-11
1423.00 JPY   -5.95%
Teijin : Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
May 11, 2023

To whom it may concern

Company: Teijin Limited

Representative: Akimoto Uchikawa, President and CEO Stock code: 3401 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Naoki Hamashima, General Manager,

Investor and Public Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-3506-4395

Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Teijin Limited (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved in their meeting held today that the Company will voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter, "IFRS") for its consolidated financial statements from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 and will start disclosing under IFRS from the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The decision to voluntarily adopt IFRS has been made in order to improve the international comparability of financial information, which will contribute to bringing further convenience to its stakeholders, and to establish a global management base by unifying accounting standard across Teijin group.

The disclosure schedule under this voluntary adoption of IFRS is as follows.

Disclosure schedule:

Accounting period

Disclosure documents

Accounting standard

Fiscal year

1st,2nd and

Consolidated Financial Results

Japanese GAAP

ending

31,

3rd quarter

Quarterly Securities Report

March

2024

Consolidated Financial Results*

Year-end

Consolidated Financial Statements

Annual Securities Report

Fiscal year

1st, 2nd and

Consolidated Financial Results

IFRS

ending

3rd quarter

Quarterly Securities Report

March

31,

2025

Consolidated Financial Results

Year-end

Consolidated Financial Statements

Annual Securities Report

*The Company plans to disclose forecast for operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 under

IFRS.

- End -

Disclaimer

Teijin Limited published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
