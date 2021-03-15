Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Teijin Limited    3401   JP3544000007

TEIJIN LIMITED

(3401)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teijin : Notice Regarding Determination of the Issue Price for Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options

03/15/2021 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company: Teijin Limited

Stock code: 3401 (First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative: Jun Suzuki, President and CEO

Contact: Tomoko Torii, General Manager,

Investor Relations Department

Tel: +81-3-3506-4395

Notice Regarding

Determination of the Issue Price for Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options

Teijin Limited ("the Company") announced today that following a resolution to issue stock acquisition rights as stock options to Directors and Corporate Officers at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 26, 2021, the Company has determined the issue price for the stock acquisition rights, as detailed below.

  • 1. Issue price of the stock acquisition rights

    (the amount to be paid-in in exchange for one stock acquisition right)

    345,000yen for one stock acquisition right (1,725 yen per share)

    Note: The Company shall pay monetary compensation equivalent to the total amount of the issue price of the stock acquisition rights to the eligible persons indicated in item 2. below. The right to claim this compensation will be offset against the obligation to pay the amount to be paid for the stock acquisition rights. Through this process, the eligible persons shall acquire the stock acquisition rights.

  • 2. Eligible recipients for the allotment of stock acquisition rights and the number of such recipients, and the number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted

Eligible recipients

Number of recipients

Number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted

Directors of the Company

5

115

Corporate Officers of the Company

20

279

Total

25

394

3. The amount to be included in capital from the issue price for shares when stock is issued upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights

The increase in capital stock shall be one half of the maximum value of the increase in capital, etc. calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Corporate Accounting Regulation, and when the results of the calculations include fractions of yen, these fractional values shall be rounded up to the nearest yen. Any remaining amounts shall be included in capital surplus.

(Reference)

For the terms and conditions of the issuance of stock acquisition rights, please refer to the "Notice Regarding the Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options" published on February 26, 2021.

- End -

2

Disclaimer

Teijin Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 08:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEIJIN LIMITED
04:33aTEIJIN  : Notice Regarding Determination of the Issue Price for Stock Acquisitio..
PU
03/03NOTICE REGARDING RESULT OF TENDER OF : 7774)
PU
03/01TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL  : to Divest Four Diabetes Products in Japan to Teijin Pha..
AQ
02/26TEIJIN  : Notice Regarding the Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Opt..
PU
02/26TEIJIN  : Notice of Execution of Asset Transfer Agreement for Transfer of Japan ..
PU
02/09TEIJIN  : Attributable Profit Drops 11% in April-December 2020
MT
2020TEIJIN  : Signs Comprehensive License Agreement with SEMCORP to Develop Solvent-..
AQ
2020TEIJIN  : Pharma and TransThera Biosciences Form Strategic R&D Collaboration
AQ
2020TEIJIN  : Changes Status of Equity Method Affiliate to Consolidated Subsidiary
MT
2020CONTINENTAL STRUCTURAL PLASTICS  : ' Advanced Technologies Center Unveils Lightw..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 805 B 7 372 M 7 372 M
Net income 2021 -700 M -6,41 M -6,41 M
Net Debt 2021 265 B 2 423 M 2 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 -531x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 374 B 3 431 M 3 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 20 075
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart TEIJIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teijin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEIJIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 840,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 948,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 7,80%
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Suzuki President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihisa Sonobe Chef Financial Officer & Representative Director
Taizo Makari Executive Officer & Head-Engineering
Fumio Ohtsubo Independent Outside Director
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEIJIN LIMITED0.41%3 431
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.22.45%3 651
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION128.91%1 834
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.35.20%1 380
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION111.07%1 236
COATS GROUP PLC-8.62%1 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ