Teijin : Notice Regarding Determination of the Issue Price for Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options

March 15, 2021
To whom it may concern
Company: Teijin Limited
Stock code: 3401 (First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Representative: Jun Suzuki, President and CEO
Contact: Tomoko Torii, General Manager,
Investor Relations Department
Tel: +81-3-3506-4395
Notice Regarding
Determination of the Issue Price for Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options
Teijin Limited ("the Company") announced today that following a resolution to issue stock acquisition rights as stock options to Directors and Corporate Officers at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 26, 2021, the Company has determined the issue price for the stock acquisition rights, as detailed below.
1. Issue price of the stock acquisition rights
(the amount to be paid-in in exchange for one stock acquisition right)
345,000yen for one stock acquisition right (1,725 yen per share)
Note: The Company shall pay monetary compensation equivalent to the total amount of the issue price of the stock acquisition rights to the eligible persons indicated in item 2. below. The right to claim this compensation will be offset against the obligation to pay the amount to be paid for the stock acquisition rights. Through this process, the eligible persons shall acquire the stock acquisition rights.
2. Eligible recipients for the allotment of stock acquisition rights and the number of such recipients, and the number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted
|
Eligible recipients
|
Number of recipients
|
Number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted
|
Directors of the Company
|
5
|
115
|
Corporate Officers of the Company
|
20
|
279
|
Total
|
25
|
394
3. The amount to be included in capital from the issue price for shares when stock is issued upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights
The increase in capital stock shall be one half of the maximum value of the increase in capital, etc. calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Corporate Accounting Regulation, and when the results of the calculations include fractions of yen, these fractional values shall be rounded up to the nearest yen. Any remaining amounts shall be included in capital surplus.
(Reference)
For the terms and conditions of the issuance of stock acquisition rights, please refer to the "Notice Regarding the Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options" published on February 26, 2021.
