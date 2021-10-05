Teijin to Exhibit Carbon Fiber and Aramid Solutions at CAMX[Teijin] (PDF: 154.2 KB)

NEWS RELEASE
Teijin to Exhibit Carbon Fiber and Aramid Solutions at CAMX
Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021 --- The Teijin Group announced today that it will participate in the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX), the largest, most comprehensive composites and advanced materials event in North America, in Dallas Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from October 19 to 21.
Aiming to become a company that supports the society of the future, Teijin leverages its core strengths and capabilities in the development and manufacture of strong yet lightweight high-performance materials and composites. The participation of the Teijin Group companies including a recently affiliated company Renegade Materials as well as Teijin Aramid America, Teijin Carbon America at CAMX is a proof of its wide range of solutions for a diverse array of applications such as aerospace, automotive, marine, civil engineering, energy, oil and gas, sporting goods, heat and flame protection and ballistics.
Under the theme of Reinforcing Excellence, the Teijin stand (R13), will jointly display a number of solutions, including:
-
Twaron® and Technora® para-aramids offer attractive energy-saving and eco-minded solutions with superior strength as seen in applications such as the Mars rover landing, parachute and airliner cockpit ballistic barriers
-
Teijinconex® meta-aramid offering highly durable heat resistance and flame retardation for use in aerospace and safety products
-
Endumax® ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) provides superior strength, dimensional stability, light weight and durability as demanded in airfreight containers and hard ballistic panels
-
Tenax™ ThermoPlastics including TenaxTM TPUD carbon fiber thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnatedtapes featuring PEEK and PPS resins that allow fast processing, low scrap rates, high mechanical performance, chemical resistance and recyclability for use in various kinds of industrial applications
-
Fabric and Unidirectional Prepregs, Adhesives, RTM Resins and Coatings based on Polyimide, Bismaleimide, Siloxane, Epoxy or Cyanate Ester chemistry. These are well suited for applications requiring continuous use temperature resistance as high as 700°F.
CAMX is organized by the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE) and the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the two largest and most prestigious composites organizations in the U.S. with a global network of composite industry professionals.
About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the fields of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Originally established as Japan's first rayon manufacturer in 1918, Teijin has evolved into a unique enterprise encompassing three core business domains: high-performance materials including aramid, carbon fibers and composites, and also resin and plastic processing, films, polyester fibers and products converting; healthcare including pharmaceuticals and home healthcare equipment for bone/joint, respiratory and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases, nursing care and pre-symptomatic healthcare; and IT including B2B solutions for medical, corporate and public systems as well as packaged software and B2C online services for digital entertainment. Deeply committed to its stakeholders, as expressed in the brand statement "Human Chemistry, Human Solutions," Teijin aims to be a company that supports the society of the future. The group comprises more than 170 companies and employs some 20,000 people across 20 countries worldwide. Teijin posted consolidated sales of JPY 836.5 billion (USD 7.7 billion) and total assets of JPY 1,036.4 billion (USD 9.5 billion) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021.
