TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about proposal presented within the scope of the fourth item of the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting of the 23 of May 2022

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 23, 2022

PROPOSAL PRESENTED WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE FOURTH ITEM OF THE AGENDA

In fulfilment of number 1 of Article 26-G of the Securities Code, the Board of Directors of Teixeira

Duarte, S.A. prepared a Report on Remunerations of the members of the Managing and

Supervisory bodies of the Company (the Report) regarding the 2021 financial year, which is enclosed hereto and which, for the purposes of the provisions of number 4 of article 26-G of the

Securities Code, the Directors approved at a Board meeting and now submit to the General

Shareholders Meeting for review and approval.

The Board of Directors structured the Report in accordance with the paragraphs of article 26-G, number 2 of the Securities Code.

The Report on Remunerations referring to the year 2021 is published on Teixeira Duarte, S.A.'s website www.teixeiraduarte.pt, and will remain available during the required legal period, which is currently set at 10 years.

For the Board of Directors,

Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte

Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte

Page 1 of 1

Sole Corporate Tax ID. Nr. and Registration Nr. from the Commercial Registry Office of Cascais: 509 234 526 Capital Stock: € 210.000.000

REPORT ON REMUNERATIONS

Of the members of the Managing and Supervisory bodies of Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

regarding the 2021 financial year

(Prepared under and pursuant to article 26-G of the Securities Code)

The purpose of this report is to comply with the provisions laid-out in article 26-G of the Securities Code by providing a broad account of the remunerations, including all benefits, regardless of the form they take, attributed or due during the last financial year to each member of the managing and supervisory bodies of Teixeira Duarte, S.A., as well as their alignment with the Remuneration Policy approved by the 24 May 2021 General Meeting, and it is structured in accordance with the paragraphs of article 26-G, number 2 of the Securities Code.

a. Total remuneration broken down by components, including the relative proportion of fixed and variable remuneration

In the 2021 financial year, the remunerations, in the broad sense, accrued by the members of the Board of Directors were the following:

Board of Directors

Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte

Carlos Gomes Baptista

Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte

Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo

Isabel Maria Nunes Correia Teixeira Duarte (a)

Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte (a)

Fixed Remuneration Sub-Total Total Accrued in 2017 182 220,95 30 000,00 288 720,95 293 100,00 137 200,00 35 000,00 177 036,26 35 000,00 - - 196 200,00 41 000,00 196 200,00 41 000,00 267 036,26 7 971,28 267 301,26 7 971,28 7 971,28 7 971,28 - - 7 971,28 7 971,28

Número Único de Pessoa Coletiva e de Matrícula na Conservatória do Registo Comercial de Cascais: 509 234 526 Capital Social: € 210.000.000

Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte (b)

57 818,18 - 57 818,18 57 818,18 605 217,95 65 000,00 866 717,95 871 362,00

(a) Members of the Board of Directors of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. since October 8 2021;

(b) Chairman of the Board of Directors of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. until June 30 2021.

The amounts payed under "2021 Bonus" to directors Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte and Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo were resolved by the Remunerations Committee of Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções, S.A. and Teixeira Duarte - Gestão de Participações e Investimentos Imobiliários, S.A., both companies under the total ownership of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. and in which they are also members of the respective Boards of Directors.

The members of the Remunerations Committees of Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções, S.A. and Teixeira Duarte - Gestão de Participações e Investimentos Imobiliários, S.A. are the same as the members of the Remunerations Committee of Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

In 2021, the global amount of variable remunerations payed by Teixeira Duarte, S.A. represented 30% of the total amount accrued.

In addition to the information set out above regarding the amounts payed, it is hereby informed that in 2021 the Remunerations Committee decided to assign to the members of the Board of Directors amounts of variable remunerations, part of which was payed this year - and is identified in the map above - and another part deferred to 2024. The payment of this part depends on the members of the Board of Directors remaining in the performance of their duties and on the positive performance of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. during that period of time. Positive performance is understood as the verification of at least one of the following facts

- Equity increase;

- Average EBITDA in the 2021 to 2023 financial years being superior to the 2020 EBITDA;

- The average consolidated net results of the 2021 to 2023 financial years being superior to the consolidated net results of 2020.

The amounts assigned in the above terms are the following:

Variable Remuneration Accrued in 2021

For 2024 Total For 2021 Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte 75 000,00 77 000,00 122 000,00 Carlos Gomes Baptista 24 000,00 26 000,00 50 000,00 Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte 6 000,00 8 000,00 14 000,00 Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo 75 000,00 77 000,00 122 000,00 Isabel Maria Nunes Correia Teixeira Duarte (a) - - Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte (a) - - Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte (b) - - 180 000,00 188 000,00 368 000,00

(a) Members of the Board of Directors of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. since October 8 2021;

(b) Chairman of the Board of Directors of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. until June 30 2021.

The amounts displayed above, assigned as variable remuneration to directors Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte and Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo were resolved by the Remunerations Committee of Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções, S.A. and Teixeira Duarte - Gestão de Participações e Investimentos Imobiliários, S.A., both companies under the total ownership of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. and in which they are also members of the respective Boards of Directors.

In the 2021 financial year, the remunerations accrued by the members of the Supervisory Board were the following:

Supervisory Board

Óscar Manuel Machado Figueiredo João Salvador dos Santos Matias

Ana Cristina Louro Ribeiro Doutor Simões

Fixed Remuneration Total Remuneration 30 000,00 - - - 30 000,00 18 000,00 18 000,00 18 000,00 18 000,00 66 000,00 66 000,00

The global amount of annual fees of the statutory audit company "MOORE STEPHENS & ASSOCIADOS, SROC, SA" and of other individuals or legal persons belonging to the same network supported by theCompany and /or legal persons in the same company group, regarding services provided by them, that is, Statutory Audit services, was the following:

Remuneration Statutory Audit services for the Group 376 135,00 Other reliability assurance services - Tax consulting services - Services other than statutory auditing - 376 135,00

All amounts identifies above referring to the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and the Statutory Audit Company were payed during the 2021 financial year and, therefore, there are no installments subject to deferred payment.

b. Explanations as to how the total remunerations complies with the adopted remunerations policy, including how it contributes to the long-term performance of the company, and information on how the performance criteria was applied

The corporate bodies' remuneration is determined so as to allow for the alignment of their interests with those of the Company. In fact, the remuneration is determined by a Committee elected by the General Shareholders Meeting, which sets those amounts in accordance to orientations related to the Company's performance and results as a whole, as well as the managing body's general activity, considering the established goals, taking into account the conditions and amounts of the employees' remunerations and the remunerations of the employees of the entire Teixeira Duarte Group, in order to promote a sense of ownership and interconnectedness between directors and employees and of them all with the global strategy of the Teixeira Duarte Group.

The determination of the remunerations also takes into account the long term performance of the company, the compliance with the legal provisions applicable to the company's activity, the restraint in risk-taking and the knowledge of the market.

Moreover, the determination of the remuneration complied with the provisions set out in the Policy for the Compensation of the Members of the Management and Supervisory Bodies of Teixeira