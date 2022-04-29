Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Teixeira Duarte, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDSA   PTTD10AM0000

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

(TDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about proposal presented within the scope of the sixth item of the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting of the 23 of May 2022

04/29/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 23, 2022

Chairman of the General Shareholders'

Meeting of

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

PROPOSAL PRESENTED WITHIN THE SCOPE OF

THE SIXTH ITEM OF THE AGENDA

WHEREAS:

  • a) All the 420.000.000 (four hundred and twenty million) shares that represent the share capital of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A." are ordinary, are fully paid, have the nominal value of EUR 0.50 (fifty euro cents) each, are book-entry and registered at the Securities Central and are all admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon;

  • b) As per Article Ninth of the Bylaws of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A.", "Within the limits imposed by the

    law, the Company may acquire and hold own shares or bonds, as well as perform with them all operations that it deems convenient to corporate interests";

  • c) In compliance with the provisions of Articles 319 and 320 of the Companies Code, the acquisition and sale of own shares is subject to approval by the General Meeting;

  • d) By resolution approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 24, 2021, the shareholders granted the Board of Directors authorization to acquire and dispose of own shares;

  • e) Under the terms of the approved proposal, said authorization foresees as the deadline for the acquisition and sale of own shares, the date June 30, 2022;

With regards to the matters contained in the Fifth Item of the Agenda of this Shareholders' General

Meeting, the Board of Directors hereby proposes:

1. To approve the possibility of acquisition by TD, SA of its own shares, subject to the decision of its

own management body and with the following terms:

a) The Company will only acquire shares totally free of liens or encumbrances;

Page 1 of 2

Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

Lagoas Park, Edifício 2 2740-265 Porto Salvo - Portugal +351 217 912 300geral@teixeiraduarte.pt www.teixeiraduarte.com

Sole Corporate Tax ID. Nr. and Registration Nr. from the Commercial Registry Office of Cascais: 509 234 526 Public Company - Capital Stock: € 210.000.000

  • b) Maximum number of shares to be acquired: up to the limit of 1% (one percent) of the share capital, deducting the disposals made;

  • c) Period during which the acquisition may be made: From the date of this resolution until

    June, 30 2023;

  • d) Persons from whom the shares may be acquired: The Company may acquire shares from

    any shareholder in the terms and conditions of this proposal;

  • e) Forms of acquisition: Acquisition of shares against payment, by purchase to be carried on a regulated market, within the principle of equality of shareholders as stated in the law;

  • f) Maximum compensation for acquisition: The acquisition price must be less than the average of the shares closing value of the five sessions immediately preceding the date of acquisition, plus five percent.

2. To approve the possibility of disposal by "Teixeira Duarte, S.A." of its own shares, subject to the

decision of its own management body and with the following terms:

  • a) Minimum number of shares to be sold: The number corresponding to the necessary amount to fulfill obligations resulting from the law or from a resolution of the administrative body;

  • b) Period during which the sale may be made: From the date of this resolution until June, 30 2023;

  • c) Form of disposal: Disposal of the shares against payment, by sale to be carried on a regulated market, within the principle of equality of shareholders as stated in the law;

  • d) Minimum price: The selling price must be higher than the average of the shares closing value of the five sessions immediately preceding the date of sale, less five percent.

April 29, 2022

By the Board of Directors,

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
02:48pTEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about proposal presented within the scope of the sixth item ..
PU
02:48pTEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about proposal presented within the scope of the second item..
PU
02:38pTEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about proposal presented within the scope of the fourth item..
PU
01:39pTEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Summons of the General Meeting of 23 of May 2022 | DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
2021TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : launches video commemorating his 100years
AQ
2021TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : 08.10.2021 Information about Board Members and Functions | DOWNLOAD ..
PU
2021TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : 08.10.2021 Information about resolutions of the General Meeting held..
PU
2021TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : 06.10.2021 Information about 2022 Equality Plan | DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
2021TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Amendment to the Summons of the General Meeting of 8th of OCtober 20..
PU
2021TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the first item of the agenda ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 616 M 649 M 649 M
Net income 2020 3,56 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
Net Debt 2020 686 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 529
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Teixeira Duarte, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro Maria Calaínho Teixeira Duarte Chairman
Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Director
Carlos Gomes Baptista Director
Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo Director
Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.1.91%42
VINCI0.05%54 900
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED23.60%39 114
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-9.33%31 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.28%24 862
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.60%21 478