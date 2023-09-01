TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about resignation of Director
Resignation of Director
Teixeira Duarte, S.A. informs that, by letter dated August 30, 2023, Mr. Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte resigned from the position of Director he had been holding within the scope of the current mandate (2023-2026) and that, under the terms of the applicable, this waiver will take effect on September 30, 2023, unless a replacement is appointed or elected in the meantime.
September, 1st 2023
Investors Relations,
José Pedro Cobra Ferreira
