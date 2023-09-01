RELEASE

- Board Members and Functions -

Resignation of Director

Teixeira Duarte, S.A. informs that, by letter dated August 30, 2023, Mr. Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte resigned from the position of Director he had been holding within the scope of the current mandate (2023-2026) and that, under the terms of the applicable, this waiver will take effect on September 30, 2023, unless a replacement is appointed or elected in the meantime.

September, 1st 2023

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 19:00:06 UTC.