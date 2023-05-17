Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Teixeira Duarte, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDSA   PTTD10AM0000

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

(TDSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:28:18 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.0812 EUR    0.00%
12:41pTeixeira Duarte S A : informs about transaction of shares by person closely associated with director
PU
05/09Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the first item of the agenda of the general Shareholders Meeting of the 24 of May 2023 | DOWNLOAD
PU
05/09Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the third item of the agenda of the general Shareholders Meeting of the 24 of May 2023 | DOWNLOAD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about transaction of shares by person closely associated with director

05/17/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RELEASE

- Transaction of shares by person closely associated with director -

Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, we hereby disclose the contents of the communication received from Maria do Carmo Rocha Moreira Teixeira Duarte, reproduced here below:

"As daughter of Mr. Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte, Member of the Board of Directors of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., and taking into account that I fit the legal definition "person closely associated with him", as set forth in the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, I am bound to inform you, under paragraph 1 of Article 29.º - R of the Portuguese Securities Code, on transactions carried out by me with shares representing the share capital of that entity.

In view of the above, in compliance with those regulations and other applicable ones, I inform you that I carried out the following acquisition, on the stock exchange, of shares representing the share capital of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

  • Acquisition of 4,200 shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., through a stock exchange operation carried out on May 12, 2023, all at the unit price of €0.0828

This operation is reported under the terms set out in the "model for notification and public disclosure by persons with management responsibilities and persons closely related to them", prepared in accordance with the provisions of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, which is here attached.

Page 1 of 2

Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

Lagoas Park, Edifício 2

2740-265 Porto Salvo - Portugal

+351217912300

geral@teixeiraduarte.pt

www.teixeiraduarte.com

Tax and Commercial Registration Number 500 097 488, registered in the Commerical Registry Office of Cascais: 509 234 526 Publicly Traded Company - Share Capital: €

With the conclusion of the aforementioned operation and since until then I did not hold any shares in TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., I now hold a total of 4,200 shares representing the capital of that Company, which are the same ones I hold today."

- End of quote -

Also attached to this communication, which is an integral part of it, is the annex received from Maria do Carmo Rocha Moreira Teixeira Duarte and above referenced.

Porto Salvo, the 17th of May 2023

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

In Annex: 1 document

Page 2 of 2

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with

(In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Maria do Carmo Rocha Moreira Teixeira Duarte

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Dependent son of Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte, member of the Board of Directors of

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

b) LEI

4 Details of the transactions:

Description of the financial instrument, type of

  1. instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information:

d)

Aggregated volume and price

  1. Date of the transaction
  2. Place of the transaction

959800JFY96QF028V484

Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000

Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19

(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council)

Prices

Volumes

347,760 €

4 200

Weighted Average Price

Added Volume

0,082800 €

4 200

2023-05-12 - UTC + 1 Euronext Lisbon

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 16:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
12:41pTeixeira Duarte S A : informs about transaction of shares by person closely associated wit..
PU
05/09Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the first item of the agenda ..
PU
05/09Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the third item of the agenda ..
PU
05/01Teixeira Duarte releases Annual Report and Accounts for 2022
AQ
04/28Teixeira Duarte S A : Summons of the General Meeting of 24 of May 2022 | DOWNLOAD
PU
04/28Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the second item of the agenda..
PU
04/27Teixeira Duarte S A : informs about proposal presented within the scope of the second item..
PU
04/27Teixeira Duarte S A : informs about summons of the General Meeting of 24.05.2023
PU
02/09Solar energy helps reduce costs and environmental footprint at the Teixeira Duarte Oper..
AQ
01/06Grupo Domingos Névoa acquired Shopping Cidade do Porto from Teixeira Duarte, S.A. for ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 545 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2021 -119 M -129 M -129 M
Net Debt 2021 716 M 777 M 777 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,1 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 183
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Teixeira Duarte, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ferraz Chief Compliance Officer
Carlos Gomes Baptista Director
Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo Director
Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.22.66%37
VINCI17.59%67 001
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED16.57%38 046
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.74%38 031
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.73%25 998
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.19.08%24 635
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer