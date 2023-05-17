TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about transaction of shares by person closely associated with director

RELEASE

- Transaction of shares by person closely associated with director -

Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, we hereby disclose the contents of the communication received from Maria do Carmo Rocha Moreira Teixeira Duarte, reproduced here below:

"As daughter of Mr. Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte, Member of the Board of Directors of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., and taking into account that I fit the legal definition "person closely associated with him", as set forth in the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, I am bound to inform you, under paragraph 1 of Article 29.º - R of the Portuguese Securities Code, on transactions carried out by me with shares representing the share capital of that entity.

In view of the above, in compliance with those regulations and other applicable ones, I inform you that I carried out the following acquisition, on the stock exchange, of shares representing the share capital of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

Acquisition of 4,200 shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., through a stock exchange operation carried out on May 12, 2023, all at the unit price of €0.0828

This operation is reported under the terms set out in the "model for notification and public disclosure by persons with management responsibilities and persons closely related to them", prepared in accordance with the provisions of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, which is here attached.

