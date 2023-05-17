TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : informs about transaction of shares by person closely associated with director
05/17/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
RELEASE
- Transaction of shares by person closely associated with director -
Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, we hereby disclose the contents of the communication received from Maria do Carmo Rocha Moreira Teixeira Duarte, reproduced here below:
"As daughter of Mr. Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte, Member of the Board of Directors of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., and taking into account that I fit the legal definition "person closely associated with him", as set forth in the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, I am bound to inform you, under paragraph 1 of Article 29.º - R of the Portuguese Securities Code, on transactions carried out by me with shares representing the share capital of that entity.
In view of the above, in compliance with those regulations and other applicable ones, I inform you that I carried out the following acquisition, on the stock exchange, of shares representing the share capital of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Acquisition of 4,200 shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., through a stock exchange operation carried out on May 12, 2023, all at the unit price of €0.0828
This operation is reported under the terms set out in the "model for notification and public disclosure by persons with management responsibilities and persons closely related to them", prepared in accordance with the provisions of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, which is here attached.
With the conclusion of the aforementioned operation and since until then I did not hold any shares in TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., I now hold a total of 4,200 shares representing the capital of that Company, which are the same ones I hold today."
- End of quote -
Also attached to this communication, which is an integral part of it, is the annex received from Maria do Carmo Rocha Moreira Teixeira Duarte and above referenced.
Porto Salvo, the 17th of May 2023
Investors Relations,
José Pedro Cobra Ferreira
In Annex: 1 document
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with
(In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Maria do Carmo Rocha Moreira Teixeira Duarte
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Dependent son of Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte, member of the Board of Directors of
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
b) LEI
4 Details of the transactions:
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument Identification code
Nature of the transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information:
d)
Aggregated volume and price
Date of the transaction
Place of the transaction
959800JFY96QF028V484
Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000
Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19
(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council)