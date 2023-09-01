Teixeira Duarte, S.A. is one of the largest Portuguese economic groups. The group is organized in six different sectors such as Construction (63.5% of sales), Concessions and Services (10.7%), Retail (10.7%), Real Estate (7.1%), Hospitality (4.3%) and Automotive (3.7%). Construction has been Teixeira Duarte Group's core business since its formation, as well as the activity of the principal company of the Group, Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções, S.A., which operates in the areas of Geotechnics and Rehabilitation, Buildings, Infrastructures, Mechanical Engineering, Underground Works, Railway Works and Maritime Works supported by a Shuttering and Prestressing Operating Centre, a large-scale and highly technological Equipment Department, a Materials Laboratory and a Teixeira Duarte Operating Centre installed on a plot of land covering an area of 127,000 m2 and which is of enormous benefit to the Company and services rendered to its customers. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (34.2%), Brazil (25%), Angola (21.5%), Mozambique (4.1%), Spain (1.6%) and other (13.6%).