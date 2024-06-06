Replacement of the Market and CMVM Liaison Representative

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 6 Article 6 No 1, b) of CMVM Regulation no. 1/2023, Teixeira Duarte, S.A. ("TD, S.A.") hereby informs that, on June 5, 2024, following the resignation of the previous holder of the position, the Company's Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Sérgio Paulo Reis Pereira, as TD,S.A. Market and CMVM Liaison Representative, who is available by telephone at +351 217912415 and by email at representantemercado@teixeiraduarte.com.

Porto Salvo, June 6, 2024

The Market Relations Representative,

Sérgio Paulo Reis Pereira

Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

Lagoas Park, Edifício 2

2740-265 Porto Salvo - Portugal

+351 217 912 300 geral@teixeiraduarte.pt www.teixeiraduarte.com

Página 1 de 1

Número Único de Pessoa Coletiva e de Matrícula na

Conservatória do Registo Comercial de Cascais: 509 234 526

Sociedade Aberta - Capital Social: € 210.000.000

