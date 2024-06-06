Teixeira Duarte S A : 06.06.2024 Replacement of the Market and CMVM Liaison Representative | DOWNLOAD
June 06, 2024 at 01:06 pm EDT
Share
Replacement of the Market and CMVM Liaison Representative
Under the terms and for the purposes of article 6 Article 6 No 1, b) of CMVM Regulation no. 1/2023, Teixeira Duarte, S.A. ("TD, S.A.") hereby informs that, on June 5, 2024, following the resignation of the previous holder of the position, the Company's Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Sérgio Paulo Reis Pereira, as TD,S.A. Market and CMVM Liaison Representative, who is available by telephone at +351 217912415 and by email at representantemercado@teixeiraduarte.com.
Teixeira Duarte, S.A. is one of the largest Portuguese economic groups. The group is organized in six different sectors such as Construction (63.5% of sales), Concessions and Services (10.7%), Retail (10.7%), Real Estate (7.1%), Hospitality (4.3%) and Automotive (3.7%).
Construction has been Teixeira Duarte Group's core business since its formation, as well as the activity of the principal company of the Group, Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções, S.A., which operates in the areas of Geotechnics and Rehabilitation, Buildings, Infrastructures, Mechanical Engineering, Underground Works, Railway Works and Maritime Works supported by a Shuttering and Prestressing Operating Centre, a large-scale and highly technological Equipment Department, a Materials Laboratory and a Teixeira Duarte Operating Centre installed on a plot of land covering an area of 127,000 m2 and which is of enormous benefit to the Company and services rendered to its customers.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (34.2%), Brazil (25%), Angola (21.5%), Mozambique (4.1%), Spain (1.6%) and other (13.6%).