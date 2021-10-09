Teixeira Duarte S A : 08.10.2021 Information about Board Members and Functions | DOWNLOAD PDF

RELEASE

- Board Members and Functions -

Following the resolutions taken on the Shareholders' Meeting held on the 8th of October 2021, we hereby release the complete list of all board members in duty for the remainder of the current term (2019/2022):

Board of the General Shareholders' Meeting:

- Chairman: - José Luciano Vaz Marcos - Vice-Chairman: - José Mário Ferreira de Almeida - Secretary: - José Pedro Poiares Cobra Ferreira

Board of Directors: - Chairman: - Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte - Directors: - Carlos Gomes Baptista - Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte - Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo - Isabel Maria Nunes Correia Teixeira Duarte - Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte

Supervisory Board: Chairman: - Óscar Manuel Machado de Figueiredo Members: - Ana Cristina Louro Ribeiro Doutor Simões

João Salvador dos Santos Matias

Alternate member: - Rui Pedro Ferreira de Almeida

Firm of Statutory Auditors:

"Moore Stephens & Associados, SROC, S.A.", Firm of Statutory Auditors nr. 173, with head office at Avenida Miguel Bombarda, nr. 36, 6th floor A and B, Lisbon, taxpayer nr. 505.062.615, represented by António Gonçalves Monteiro, Statutory Auditor nr. 382, married, resident at Calçada Palma de Baixo, nr. 6, 10º C, Lisbon, taxpayer nr. 122.076.915.