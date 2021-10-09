Teixeira Duarte S A : 08.10.2021 Information about Board Members and Functions | DOWNLOAD PDF

RELEASE
- Board Members and Functions -
Following the resolutions taken on the Shareholders' Meeting held on the 8th of October 2021, we hereby release the complete list of all board members in duty for the remainder of the current term (2019/2022):
Board of the General Shareholders' Meeting:
|
- Chairman:
|
- José Luciano Vaz Marcos
|
- Vice-Chairman:
|
- José Mário Ferreira de Almeida
|
- Secretary:
|
- José Pedro Poiares Cobra Ferreira
|
Board of Directors:
|
|
- Chairman:
|
- Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte
|
- Directors:
|
- Carlos Gomes Baptista
|
|
- Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte
|
|
- Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo
|
|
- Isabel Maria Nunes Correia Teixeira Duarte
|
|
- Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte
|
Supervisory Board:
|
|
Chairman:
|
- Óscar Manuel Machado de Figueiredo
|
Members:
|
- Ana Cristina Louro Ribeiro Doutor Simões
-
João Salvador dos Santos Matias
Alternate member: - Rui Pedro Ferreira de Almeida
Firm of Statutory Auditors:
"Moore Stephens & Associados, SROC, S.A.", Firm of Statutory Auditors nr. 173, with head office at Avenida Miguel Bombarda, nr. 36, 6th floor A and B, Lisbon, taxpayer nr. 505.062.615, represented by António Gonçalves Monteiro, Statutory Auditor nr. 382, married, resident at Calçada Palma de Baixo, nr. 6, 10º C, Lisbon, taxpayer nr. 122.076.915.
Remunerations Committee:
-
Miguel Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte
-
António Carlos Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Duarte
-
Manuel Ferreira
Porto Salvo, the 8th of October 2021
Investor Relations,
José Pedro Cobra Ferreira
Disclaimer
Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 13:11:07 UTC.