Teixeira Duarte S A : 08.10.2021 Information about resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 8th of October 2021 | DOWNLOAD PDF

RELEASE

- Resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 8th of October 2021 -

The General Shareholders' Meeting of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. was held today, at 6:00 PM, near to the Company's head office, at the "Lagoas Park" Convention Centre, located at Rua Encosta das Lagoas, in Porto Salvo, Oeiras, with shareholders holding 59.10% of the share capital and voting rights.

1. Notwithstanding further details on the proposals put forward and made available, we hereby release the following information on the resolutions taken:

The proposal for the rearrangement of the Board of Directors, was approved by 99.74% of the votes (99.74% in favour, 0.26% against and 0% abstentions). The proposal for the rearrangement of the Remunerations Committee, was approved by 99.74% of the votes (99.74% in favour, 0.26% against and 0% abstentions).

2. Additional information provided herein under the terms and for the purposes of the legal and regulatory requirements, concerning the disclosure of approved documents:

We hereby release that the documentation related to this General Meeting, namely proposals and the approved reporting documents, is available for consultation at the registered office of the Company and on its website at https://www.teixeiraduarte.pt/en/general-meetings/.

Porto Salvo, the 8th of October 2021

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira