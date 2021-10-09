Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Teixeira Duarte, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDSA   PTTD10AM0000

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

(TDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teixeira Duarte S A : 08.10.2021 Information about resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 8th of October 2021 | DOWNLOAD PDF

10/09/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RELEASE

- Resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 8th of October 2021 -

The General Shareholders' Meeting of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. was held today, at 6:00 PM, near to the Company's head office, at the "Lagoas Park" Convention Centre, located at Rua Encosta das Lagoas, in Porto Salvo, Oeiras, with shareholders holding 59.10% of the share capital and voting rights.

1. Notwithstanding further details on the proposals put forward and made available, we hereby release the following information on the resolutions taken:

  1. The proposal for the rearrangement of the Board of Directors, was approved by 99.74% of the votes (99.74% in favour, 0.26% against and 0% abstentions).
  2. The proposal for the rearrangement of the Remunerations Committee, was approved by 99.74% of the votes (99.74% in favour, 0.26% against and 0% abstentions).

2. Additional information provided herein under the terms and for the purposes of the legal and regulatory requirements, concerning the disclosure of approved documents:

We hereby release that the documentation related to this General Meeting, namely proposals and the approved reporting documents, is available for consultation at the registered office of the Company and on its website at https://www.teixeiraduarte.pt/en/general-meetings/.

Porto Salvo, the 8th of October 2021

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

Disclaimer

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
09:12aTEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : 08.10.2021 Information about Board Members and Functions | DOWNLOAD ..
PU
09:12aTEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : 08.10.2021 Information about resolutions of the General Meeting held..
PU
10/06TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : 06.10.2021 Information about 2022 Equality Plan | DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
09/07TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Amendment to the Summons of the General Meeting of 8th of OCtober 20..
PU
09/03TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Summons of the General Meeting of 8th of OCtober 2021 | DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
09/03TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the first item of the agenda ..
PU
08/27TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Interim Report 1st Half 2021
PU
08/27Teixeira Duarte, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/01TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : 01.06.2021 Resignation of Chairman of the Board of Directors | DOWNL..
PU
05/26TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A : Annual General Meeting of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. held on May 24, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 616 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2020 3,56 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
Net Debt 2020 686 M 794 M 794 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,3 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 529
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Teixeira Duarte, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro Maria Calaínho Teixeira Duarte Chairman
Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Director
Carlos Gomes Baptista Director
Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo Director
Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.6.19%47
VINCI11.07%60 061
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED34.15%32 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.41%31 573
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.58%22 203
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.59%20 080