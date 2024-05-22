The acquisition and disposal of the Company own shares was approved by 99,74% of the votes.

The resolution of confidence in the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board, all respective Members and in the Statutory Audit Firm, was unanimously approved.

The proposal for allocation of results submitted by the Board of Directors was unanimously approved, according to which the individual net profit of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. for the financial year 2023, in the negative amount of EUR 22.313.320,96, be allocated to the Retained Earnings account.

The financial and management reporting documentation referring to the 2023 financial year, including the consolidated management report, comprising a chapter on

1. Notwithstanding further details on the proposals put forward and voted, we hereby release the following information on the resolutions taken:

The General Shareholders' Meeting of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. was held today, at 6:00 PM, near to the Company's head office, at the "Lagoas Park" Convention Centre, located at Rua Encosta das Lagoas, in Porto Salvo, Oeiras, with shareholders holding 59,86% of the share capital and voting rights.

- Resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 22nd of May 2024 -

1.6. The election of a Secretary to the Board of the General Meeting to hold office until the end of the current term (2023/2026), given the resignation of the previous holder of the position, was approved by 99,68% of the votes.

2. Additional information provided herein under the terms and for the purposes of the legal and regulatory requirements, concerning the disclosure of approved documents:

We hereby release that the documentation related to this General Meeting, namely proposals and the approved reporting documents, is available for consultation at the registered office of the Company and on its website at https://www.teixeiraduarte.pt/en/general-meetings/.

3. Additional information provided herein under the terms and for the purposes of the legal and regulatory requirements, concerning point 1.2 indicated above:

Based on the proposal for allocation of results which was presented by the Board of Directors and unanimously approved, there will be no distribution of dividend to the Shareholders.

Porto Salvo, the 22nd of May 2024

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

