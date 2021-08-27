Log in
    TDSA   PTTD10AM0000

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

(TDSA)
Teixeira Duarte S A : Interim Report 1st Half 2021

08/27/2021
The Board of Directors of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. disclosed today to the market, August 27th, the Interim Report for the first six months of 2021, which also includes the Consolidated Financial Statements.

This document also presents a brief presentation on the evolution of the activity of the Group's subsidiaries, by sectors and markets in which they operate.

Financials
Sales 2020 616 M 727 M 727 M
Net income 2020 3,56 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
Net Debt 2020 686 M 809 M 809 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43,5 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 951
Free-Float 25,4%
Technical analysis trends TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro Maria Calaínho Teixeira Duarte Chairman
Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Director
Carlos Gomes Baptista Director
Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo Director
Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.14.49%51
VINCI11.80%61 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED27.19%30 215
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.83%29 975
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.45%21 173
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.64%19 482