Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the first item of the agenda of the general Shareholders Meeting of the 24 of May 2023 | DOWNLOAD

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 24, 2023

Chairman of the General Shareholders'

Meeting of

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

PROPOSAL PRESENTED WITHIN THE SCOPE OF

THE FIRST ITEM OF THE AGENDA

As regards the matters included in the First Item of the Agenda of this General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholder "Teixeira Duarte 1886, S.A." proposes the following:

Approval of the Consolidated Management Report, which includes a chapter on non- financial information and the Accounts, individual and consolidated, of the 2022 financial year; Approval of the Corporate Governance Report which includes the report on remunerations of the managing and supervisory bodies of the company, both regarding the 2022 financial year.

All of the above in the terms of the corresponding documents which have been submitted in due time, i.e., comprising the respective annexes, as well as the Supervisory Board Report and the Statutory Audit Certification and Report of Statutory Auditors presented by the Statutory Audit Firm.

Sincerely,

Página 1 de 1