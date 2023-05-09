Advanced search
    TDSA   PTTD10AM0000

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

(TDSA)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:27:25 2023-05-09 am EDT
0.0850 EUR   +1.43%
0.0850 EUR   +1.43%
02:48pTeixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the first item of the agenda of the general Shareholders Meeting of the 24 of May 2023 | DOWNLOAD
PU
02:48pTeixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the third item of the agenda of the general Shareholders Meeting of the 24 of May 2023 | DOWNLOAD
PU
05/01Teixeira Duarte releases Annual Report and Accounts for 2022
AQ
Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the third item of the agenda of the general Shareholders Meeting of the 24 of May 2023 | DOWNLOAD

05/09/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 24, 2023

Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting of

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

PROPOSAL PRESENTED WITHIN THE SCOPE OF

THE THIRD ITEM OF THE AGENDA

As regards the matters included in the Third Item of the Agenda of this General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholder "Teixeira Duarte 1886, S.A.", pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 376, nr. 1, c), and Article 455 of the Commercial Companies Code, proposes the approval of a vote of trust in the Board of Directors, in the Supervisory Board, in all the respective Members, and in the Statutory Audit Firm and its Representative.

Sincerely,

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 18:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 545 M 597 M 597 M
Net income 2021 -119 M -131 M -131 M
Net Debt 2021 716 M 784 M 784 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,7 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 183
Free-Float 46,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ferraz Chief Compliance Officer
Carlos Gomes Baptista Director
Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo Director
Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.26.59%39
VINCI17.74%68 055
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED28.36%42 939
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.32%40 620
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED53.60%29 928
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.18.51%24 517
