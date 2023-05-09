Teixeira Duarte S A : Proposal presented within the scope of the third item of the agenda of the general Shareholders Meeting of the 24 of May 2023 | DOWNLOAD

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 24, 2023

Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting of

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

PROPOSAL PRESENTED WITHIN THE SCOPE OF

THE THIRD ITEM OF THE AGENDA

As regards the matters included in the Third Item of the Agenda of this General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholder "Teixeira Duarte 1886, S.A.", pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 376, nr. 1, c), and Article 455 of the Commercial Companies Code, proposes the approval of a vote of trust in the Board of Directors, in the Supervisory Board, in all the respective Members, and in the Statutory Audit Firm and its Representative.

Sincerely,

