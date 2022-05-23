Teixeira Duarte S A : Resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 23rd of May 2022 | DOWNLOAD PDF

RELEASE

- Resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 23rd of May 2022 -

The General Shareholders' Meeting of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. was held today, at 6:00 PM, near to the Company's head office, at the "Lagoas Park" Convention Centre, located at Rua Encosta das Lagoas, in Porto Salvo, Oeiras, with shareholders holding 61.46% of the share capital and voting rights.

1. Notwithstanding further details on the proposals put forward and voted, we hereby release the following information on the resolutions taken:

The Consolidated Management Report, which includes a chapter on non-financial information and the Accounts, individual and consolidated of year 2021, as well as the Corporate Governance Report also for the year 2021, under the terms of the respective documents submitted in due time, i.e. including the respective annexes, as well as the Report and Opinion of the Supervisory Board and the Legal Certification of Accounts and Auditors' Reports submitted by the Firm of Statutory Auditors were unanimously approved. The proposal for allocation of results submitted by the Board of Directors was unanimously approved, according to which the individual net profit of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. for the financial year 2020, in the negative amount of EUR 125,858,431.74, be allocated to the Retained Earnings account. The resolution of confidence in the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board, all respective Members and in the Statutory Audit Firm, was unanimously approved. The report on remunerations of the managing and supervisory bodies of the company regarding the 2021 financial year was approved by 99.75% of the votes. The Policy for the Compensation of the Members of the Management and Supervisory Bodies of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A.", was unanimously approved. The acquisition and sale of own shares was unanimously approved, in accordance with the

