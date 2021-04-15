Teixeira Duarte S A : 15.04.2021Information regarding the Disclosure of Reporting Documentation and the Annual Shareholders Meeting | DOWNLOAD PDF

Log in
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

(TDSA)
Teixeira Duarte S A : 15.04.2021Information regarding the Disclosure of Reporting Documentation and the Annual Shareholders Meeting

04/15/2021 | 09:28am EDT
RELEASE

- Information regarding the

Disclosure of Reporting Documentation and the Annual Shareholders Meeting -

The Board of Directors of Teixeira Duarte, S.A. hereby informs that, on April 13, 2021, it approved the Management Report, including the Non-Financial Information, the individual and consolidated Accounts and their respective attachments, as well as the Company's Corporate Governance Report, each referring to the 2020 financial year. In order for the auditing bodies to issue their Accounts Certificate and their Reports and Opinions regarding these matters, the auditing proceedings on the reporting documents are ongoing.

The Board of Directors further informs that the corporate bodies have agreed to disclose the reporting documentation on April 29, 2021 and to hold the Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 24, 2021, under the terms that will be divulged in the convening notice and further documentation to be published on that day of April 29, 2021.

Lagoas Park, April 15, 2021

The Representative for Investor Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

Lagoas Park, Edifício 2

2740-265 Porto Salvo - Portugal

+351 217 912 300 geral@teixeiraduarte.pt www.teixeiraduarte.com

Page 1 of 1

Sole Corporate Tax ID. Nr. and Registration Nr. from the

Commercial Registry Office of Cascais: 509 234 526 Public

Company - Capital Stock: € 210.000.000

Disclaimer

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
