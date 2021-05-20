Teixeira Duarte S A : “Dar Vida” Program kicks off in Mozambique

'Dar Vida', a social responsibility program of the Teixeira Duarte Group created in Angola, has now been implemented in Mozambique, a country that also has a high risk of shortage of blood reserves. The first blood collection session took place yesterday in Maputo, with the support of the Central Hospital Blood Bank, and was attended by 23 employees of Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções.

This program aims to contribute to increasing the blood reserve of the health systems of these markets, encouraging regular voluntary blood donation among the employees of Teixeira Duarte Group companies, through awareness of the importance of voluntary donation and the creation of conditions for effective donation.

Conceived and launched in 2019 by Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções in Angola, in partnership with the Clínica Sagrada Esperança, 'Dar Vida' was adopted by several other sectors of activity in this country during 2020, where 7 blood collection sessions have already been held, for a total of 106 employees.

Did you know that each blood donation can save up to 3 lives?(1)

According to official sources, each blood donation of approximately 450ml can be treated for use in a wide range of pathologies, helping to live or save the lives of up to 3 people.

It is thus estimated that under this program, voluntary donors from the Teixeira Duarte Group will have helped 387 people in Angola and Mozambique.