Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Teixeira Duarte, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDSA   PTTD10AM0000

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

(TDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teixeira Duarte S A : “Dar Vida” Program kicks off in Mozambique

05/20/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'Dar Vida', a social responsibility program of the Teixeira Duarte Group created in Angola, has now been implemented in Mozambique, a country that also has a high risk of shortage of blood reserves. The first blood collection session took place yesterday in Maputo, with the support of the Central Hospital Blood Bank, and was attended by 23 employees of Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções.

This program aims to contribute to increasing the blood reserve of the health systems of these markets, encouraging regular voluntary blood donation among the employees of Teixeira Duarte Group companies, through awareness of the importance of voluntary donation and the creation of conditions for effective donation.

Conceived and launched in 2019 by Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções in Angola, in partnership with the Clínica Sagrada Esperança, 'Dar Vida' was adopted by several other sectors of activity in this country during 2020, where 7 blood collection sessions have already been held, for a total of 106 employees.

Did you know that each blood donation can save up to 3 lives?(1)
According to official sources, each blood donation of approximately 450ml can be treated for use in a wide range of pathologies, helping to live or save the lives of up to 3 people.

It is thus estimated that under this program, voluntary donors from the Teixeira Duarte Group will have helped 387 people in Angola and Mozambique.

Disclaimer

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 11:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
07:43aTEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : “Dar Vida” Program kicks off in Mozambique
PU
05/19TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : Proposal presented within the scope of the first item of ..
PU
05/19TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : Proposal presented within the scope of the third item of ..
PU
05/19TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : Proposal presented within the scope of the fourth item of..
PU
05/10TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : SOMAFEL executes one more work for VALE in Brazil
PU
04/30TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : releases its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
04/28TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : Proposal presented within the scope of the fifth item of ..
PU
04/28TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : Instructions to participate in the General Meeting| DOWNL..
PU
04/28TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : Proposal presented within the scope of the second item of..
PU
04/15TEIXEIRA DUARTE S A  : 15.04.2021Information regarding the Disclosure of Reporti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 892 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
Net income 2019 14,4 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net Debt 2019 712 M 867 M 867 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 47,2 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 9 228
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Teixeira Duarte, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro Maria Calaínho Teixeira Duarte Chairman
Manuel Maria Calainho de Azevedo Teixeira Director
Carlos Gomes Baptista Director
Diogo Bebiano Branco de Sá Viana Rebelo Director
Maria da Conceição Maia Teixeira Duarte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.1.77%47
VINCI12.87%63 636
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 217
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.10%26 928
FERROVIAL, S.A.5.35%21 296
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 323