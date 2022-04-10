Tejas : Credit Rating

April 10, 2022 The Secretary The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C/1, Block G, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 540595 NSE Symbol: TEJASNET Dear Sir/Madam, Re: Revised Credit Rating

ICRA Limited has stated that due to inadvertent error in their Letter No. Ref. No. ICRA/Tejas Networks Limited/07042022/1 dated April 7, 2022 (the same has been filed by the Company with the Exchanges on April 8, 2022), ICRA Limited have now issued a revised rating letter no. Ref. No.ICRA/Tejas Networks Limited/08042022/1 dated: April 8, 2022 (as attached), which supersedes their earlier rating communication letter dated April 7, 2022.

Please note there is no change in the final rating awarded to company by ICRA Limited.

The above information is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.tejasnetworks.com.

Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.

Yours sincerely

For Tejas Networks Limited

N R Ravikrishnan

General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

ICRA Limited

Ref.No.ICRA/Tejas Networks Limited/08042022/1

Date: April 8, 2022

Mr. Venkatesh Gadiyar Chief Financial Officer Tejas Networks Limited

Plot No. 25, JP Software Park, Electronics City, Phase-1, Hosur Road Bangalore - 560 100

Dear Sir,

Re: ICRA assigned credit rating for 559.86 crore bank facilities of Tejas Networks Limited

Please refer to our letter dated April 7, 2022 Ref No. Ref.No.ICRA/Tejas Networks Limited/07042022/1, communicating the upgrade in long-term rating for the 559.86 crore bank facilities to [ICRA]A+(pronounced ICRA A plus) from [ICRA]A-%(pronounced ICRA A minus on rating watch with positive implications); and upgrading the short term rating to [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) from [ICRA] A2+% (pronounced ICRA A two plus on rating watch with positive implications) . The outlook on the long-term rating is Stable and removed from rating watch with positive implications.

Please note that due to an inadvertent error in the abovementioned letter, the revised rating communication letter (Ref.No.ICRA/ Tejas Networks Limited/08042022/2) is be shared with you attached for your reference, which supersedes our earlier rating communication letter dated April 7, 2022.

We thank you for your kind cooperation extended during the rating exercise. Please let us know if you need any clarification.

With kind regards,

Yours sincerely,

For ICRA Limited

RAJESHWAR BURLA

[Rajeshwar Burla]

Vice President

Email:rajeshwar.burla@icraindia.com

ICRA Limited

Confidential

Ref.No.ICRA/Tejas Networks Limited/08042022/2

April 8, 2022

Mr. Venkatesh Gadiyar Chief Financial Officer Tejas Networks Limited

Plot No. 25, JP Software Park, Electronics City, Phase-1, Hosur Road Bangalore - 560 100

Dear Sir,

Re:Surveillance of ICRA-assigned Credit Rating for 559.86 crore bank facilities of Tejas Networks Limited

Please refer to the Rating Agreement executed between ICRA Limited ("ICRA") and your Company, whereby, ICRA is required to review its ratings, on an annual basis, or as and when the circumstances so warrant. Based on a review of the latest developments, the Rating Committee of ICRA, after due consideration has upgraded the long-term rating to [ICRA]A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) ("Ratings") from [ICRA]A-%( pronounced ICRA A minus on rating watch with positive implications) and also upgraded the short-term rating to [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) from [ICRA]A2+% (pronounced ICRA A two plus on rating watch with positive implications). The outlook on the long-term rating is Stable and the ratings have been removed from rating watch with positive implications. For Rating definitions, please refer to ICRA website atwww.icra.in.

In any of your publicity material or other document wherever you are using the above Ratings, it should be stated as [ICRA]A+(Stable)/[ICRA]A1+.

The aforesaid Ratings will be due for surveillance any time before April 5, 2023. However, ICRA reserves the right to review and/or, revise the above Ratings at any time on the basis of new information becoming available, or the required information not being available, or other circumstances that ICRA believes could have an impact on the Ratings. Therefore, request the lenders and Investors to visit ICRA website atwww.icra.infor latest Ratings of the Company.

The Ratings are specific to the terms and conditions of the Bank Facilities as indicated to us by you, and any change in the terms or size of the same would require a review of the Ratings by us. In case there is any change in the terms and conditions or the size of the rated Bank Facilities, the same must be brought to our notice before the Bank Facilities is used by you. In the event such changes occur after the Ratings have been assigned by us and their use has been confirmed by you, the Ratings would be subject to our review, following which there could be a change in the Ratings previously assigned. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any change in the over-all limit of the Bank Facilities from that specified in the first paragraph of this letter would constitute an enhancement that would not be covered by or under the said Rating Agreement.

The Ratings assigned must be understood solely as an opinion and should not be treated, or cause to be treated, as recommendation to buy, sell, or hold the rated Bank Facilities availed by your company.

You are also requested to forthwith inform us about any default or delay in repayment of interest or principal amount of the instrument rated, as above, or any other debt instruments/ borrowing and keep us informed of any other developments which may have a direct or indirect impact on the debt servicing capability of the company including any proposal for re-schedulement or postponement of the repayment programmes of the dues/ debts of the company with any lenders / investors. Further, you are requested to inform us immediately as and when the borrowing limit for the instrument rated, as above, or as prescribed by the regulatory authority(ies) is exceeded.

We look forward to your communication and assure you of our best services.

With kind regards,

Yours sincerely, For ICRA Limited

RAJESHWAR BURLA

[Rajeshwar Burla]

Vice President

Email:rajeshwar.burla@icraindia.com

Encl: Annexure

Annexure

Details of the bank limits rated by ICRA (Rated on Long Term and Short Term)