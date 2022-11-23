Tejas : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

|
November 23, 2022
The Secretary
The Secretary
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, C/1, Block G,
P J Towers, Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
BSE Scrip Code: 540595
NSE Symbol: TEJASNET
Dear Sir/Madam,
Re: Allotment of Equity Shares
This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 5,27,392 Equity Shares on November 23, 2022 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options by Eligible Employees/Senior Management/KMP under the respective Stock Option Plans. The details are as under:
|
Sl No
Plan
No. of Shares
1.
Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014
6,975
2.
Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014-A
1,95,626
3.
Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2016
2,74,444
(Exercise price Rs. 85/-)
4.
Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017
50,347
TOTAL
5,27,392
Consequent to the allotment made on November 23, 2022, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 1,52,71,43,650 /- divided into 15,27,14,365 Equity Shares of ₹10/- each from ₹ 1,52,18,69,730 /- divided into 15,21,86,973 Equity Shares of ₹10/- each.
We request you to please take the same on record.
Yours sincerely
For Tejas Networks Limited
N R Ravikrishnan
General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer
& Company Secretary
