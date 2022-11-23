Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tejas Networks Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540595   INE010J01012

TEJAS NETWORKS LIMITED

(540595)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-21
604.80 INR   -1.99%
06:05aTejas : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
11/09Tejas Networks wins global Mobile Breakthrough Award for "Broadband Innovation of the Year"
AQ
11/09Tejas Networks wins global Mobile Breakthrough Award for “Broadband Innovation of the Year” The annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards (USA) honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tejas : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 23, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C/1, Block G,

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 540595

NSE Symbol: TEJASNET

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Allotment of Equity Shares

This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 5,27,392 Equity Shares on November 23, 2022 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options by Eligible Employees/Senior Management/KMP under the respective Stock Option Plans. The details are as under:

Sl No

Plan

No. of Shares

1.

Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014

6,975

2.

Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014-A

1,95,626

3.

Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2016

2,74,444

(Exercise price Rs. 85/-)

4.

Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017

50,347

TOTAL

5,27,392

Consequent to the allotment made on November 23, 2022, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 1,52,71,43,650 /- divided into 15,27,14,365 Equity Shares of ₹10/- each from ₹ 1,52,18,69,730 /- divided into 15,21,86,973 Equity Shares of ₹10/- each.

We request you to please take the same on record.

Yours sincerely

For Tejas Networks Limited

N R Ravikrishnan

General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer

& Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tejas Networks Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 11:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEJAS NETWORKS LIMITED
06:05aTejas : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
11/09Tejas Networks wins global Mobile Breakthrough Award for "Broadband Innovation of the ..
AQ
11/09Tejas Networks wins global Mobile Breakthrough Award for “Broadband Innovation o..
AQ
11/02Arthur J. Gallagher's US Risk Placement Services Unit Buys Tejas American General Agenc..
MT
11/02Tejas Networks Qualifies for India's Telecom Products Incentive
MT
10/21Transcript : Tejas Networks Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/21Tejas Networks Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
10/19Saankhya Labs' SDR chipset powers innovative Next Gen ATSC designs from ADTH
AQ
10/13Bitcoin firm NYDIG lays off about a third of employees - WSJ
RE
10/01Tejas Networks Limited Successfully Demonstrates End-To-End Network Based on Its Indige..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEJAS NETWORKS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 531 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
Net income 2022 -627 M -7,67 M -7,67 M
Net cash 2022 10 793 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 -71,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 94 020 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 920
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart TEJAS NETWORKS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tejas Networks Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEJAS NETWORKS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Nayak Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Venkatesh Gadiyar Chief Financial Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Non-Executive Chairman
Kumar N. Sivarajan Chief Technology Officer
Milind M Kulkarni Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEJAS NETWORKS LIMITED44.29%1 151