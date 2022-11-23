Tejas : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

November 23, 2022 The Secretary The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C/1, Block G, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 540595 NSE Symbol: TEJASNET Dear Sir/Madam, Re: Allotment of Equity Shares

This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 5,27,392 Equity Shares on November 23, 2022 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options by Eligible Employees/Senior Management/KMP under the respective Stock Option Plans. The details are as under:

Sl No Plan No. of Shares 1. Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014 6,975 2. Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014-A 1,95,626 3. Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2016 2,74,444 (Exercise price Rs. 85/-) 4. Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017 50,347 TOTAL 5,27,392

Consequent to the allotment made on November 23, 2022, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 1,52,71,43,650 /- divided into 15,27,14,365 Equity Shares of ₹10/- each from ₹ 1,52,18,69,730 /- divided into 15,21,86,973 Equity Shares of ₹10/- each.

We request you to please take the same on record.

Yours sincerely

For Tejas Networks Limited

N R Ravikrishnan

General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer

& Company Secretary