Tejas : Resignation

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields June 27, 2022 The Secretary The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C/1, Block G, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 540595 NSE Symbol: TEJASNET Dear Sir/Madam, Re: Outcome of Board Meeting - Resignation of Dr. Gururaj Deshpande (DIN: 01979383) as Non- executive and Non- Independent Director on the Board of Tejas Networks Limited Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Dr. Gururaj Deshpande (DIN: 01979383) has resigned from the position of the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of Tejas Networks Limited (the "Company") with effect from June 28, 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company appreciates his valuable contribution and support during his term as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Dr. Gururaj Deshpande that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter dated June 27, 2022. In this connection, please find enclosed the following: The names of the listed entities in which Dr. Gururaj Deshpande holds Directorships indicating the category of Directorships and Membership of the Board Committees : Annexure - A

The disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 : Annexure - B

The Copy of the Press release issued in this connection : Annexure C

The Letter of resignation dated June 27, 2022 of Dr. Gururaj Deshpande : Annexure D The above information is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.tejasnetworks.com. This is for your kind information and record. For Tejas Networks Limited N R Ravikrishnan General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary Encl: as above Annexure - A Names of the listed entities in which Dr. Gururaj Deshpande (DIN: 01979383) holds Directorships indicating the category of Directorships and Membership of the Board Committees Directorships indicating the category of Tejas Networks Limited: Non-Executive Directorships Director Dr. Gururaj Deshpande does not hold any Directorships in any other Listed Company. Chairmanships/ Memberships of the Tejas Networks Limited Committees Chairman - Stakeholders Relationship Committee Share Member-  Nomination and Remuneration  Committee; Risk Management Committee Dr. Gururaj Deshpande does not hold any Committee Memberships in any other Listed Company. Annexure - B Disclosures required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 and other disclosures S.No Details of events that needs to be provided Information of such event (s) 1 Reason for change viz. appointment, Resignation due to other resignation, removal, death or otherwise; commitments. Dr. Gururaj Deshpande has submitted his resignation from the position of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 28, 2022. 2 Date of cessation (as applicable) & term of With effect from June 28, 2022 appointment 3 Brief profile (in case of appointment) Not applicable Disclosure of relationships between directors Not applicable (in case of appointment of a director). 5 Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 read with As attached Clause 7B of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI Regulation. 6 Board Committee's Updates Automatically ceased to be a Chairman of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and as a Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Board. Annexure - C PRESS RELEASE Tejas Networks Appoints Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Mr. P. R. Ramesh as Independent Directors; Dr. Gururaj Deshpande resigns as Non-executive Director Bengaluru (India), June 27, 2022: Tejas Networks [BSE: 540595, NSE: TEJASNET] today announced the appointment of Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Mr. P. R. Ramesh as Independent (Additional) Directors with effect from June 27, 2022. These appointments are based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and is subject to the approval of shareholders. The company also announced that Dr. Gururaj Deshpande, who has been a Board member of Tejas Networks since its inception in year 2000, has resigned from his present position as a Non-Executive Director with effect from June 28, 2022. Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi was the Director of IIT Madras from 2011 to 2022. An alumnus of IIT Madras and the University of California, Santa Barbara, Prof. Bhaskar is a Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) as well as IEEE, and has won several awards for his world-class research in electronics and communications engineering. Prof. Ramamurthi is an honorary Director of the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT), a public-private initiative at the IIT-M Research Park and has also served on the Board of Oil India Limited (OIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Mr. P. R. Ramesh was the Chairman of Deloitte India and has over 40 years of experience in the profession, having served as a member of Deloitte Global Board and Deloitte Asia Pacific Board. Mr. Ramesh is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and has also been associated with various Regulatory and Industry Bodies. He has extensive experience working with clients in manufacturing, banking and financial services, technology, media, telecommunications, energy and resources and consumer business sectors throughout his professional career. Commenting on his association with the company, Dr. Gururaj Deshpande said, "I have been associated with Tejas Networks since the beginning, as an investor as well as a Board member. It has been an absolute pleasure to have been a part of the Board and working with the team at Tejas. I truly enjoyed the experience of seeing the company grow from a startup to India's largest indigenous telecom products company. I strongly believe that with the Tata relationship, the company has all the ingredients needed to become a globally leading telecom OEM. I will always treasure my long association with Tejas and will remain a committed well-wisher of the company." Mr. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chairman of the Board of Tejas Networks said, "I would like to applaud Dr. Deshpande for his vision in helping create India's largest telecom product company and thank him for his extraordinary contributions in helping the company achieve all the success over the years." Welcoming the new Independent Directors Mr. Subramaniam said, "We are delighted to welcome Prof. Ramamurthi and Mr. Ramesh to our Board. They are highly respected professionals in their field and their deep knowledge and domain experience will be very valuable to our company during the next phase of our growth, as we aspire to become a top-tier, global end-to-end telecom products company." Mr. Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks added, "We are excited that Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Mr. P. R. Ramesh, two distinguished industry veterans, have agreed to join our Board. I look forward to working with them and am confident that the company will immensely benefit from their vast background and invaluable experience, as we scale up our organization to achieve global success. Dr. Deshpande has been a guiding force behind Tejas from the day it was founded and I would like to convey my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Deshpande. On behalf of the entire team at Tejas, I would like to thank him for his valuable guidance, mentorship and generous support over the last 22 years. His deep insights on strategic as well as operational matters helped us navigate various challenges and achieve significant success." About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder. For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.comor contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com Attn: Mr. Santosh Kesavan: skeshavan@tejasnetworks.com Phone: +91 80 41794600 SAFE HARBOUR Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. 