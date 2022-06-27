Tejas : Resignation

Re: Outcome of Board Meeting - Resignation of Dr. Gururaj Deshpande (DIN: 01979383) as Non- executive and Non- Independent Director on the Board of Tejas Networks Limited
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Dr. Gururaj Deshpande (DIN: 01979383) has resigned from the position of the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of Tejas Networks Limited (the "Company") with effect from June 28, 2022.
The Board of Directors of the Company appreciates his valuable contribution and support during his term as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company.
Further, the Company has received confirmation from Dr. Gururaj Deshpande that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter dated June 27, 2022.
In this connection, please find enclosed the following:
The names of the listed entities in which Dr. Gururaj Deshpande holds Directorships indicating the category of Directorships and Membership of the Board Committees : Annexure - A
The disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 : Annexure - B
The Copy of the Press release issued in this connection : Annexure C
The Letter of resignation dated June 27, 2022 of Dr. Gururaj Deshpande : Annexure D
The above information is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.tejasnetworks.com.
This is for your kind information and record.
For Tejas Networks Limited
N R Ravikrishnan
General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer
& Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Annexure - A
Names of the listed entities in which Dr. Gururaj Deshpande (DIN: 01979383) holds Directorships indicating the category of Directorships and Membership of the Board Committees
Directorships indicating the category of
Tejas Networks Limited: Non-Executive
Directorships
Director
Dr. Gururaj Deshpande does not hold any
Directorships in any other Listed Company.
Chairmanships/ Memberships of the
Tejas Networks Limited
Committees
Chairman
-
Stakeholders
Relationship
Committee Share
Member-
Nomination
and
Remuneration
Committee;
Risk Management Committee
Dr. Gururaj Deshpande does not hold any
Committee Memberships in any other Listed
Company.
Annexure - B
Disclosures required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 and other disclosures
S.No
Details of events that needs to be provided
Information of such event (s)
1
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Resignation
due
to
other
resignation, removal, death or otherwise;
commitments.
Dr. Gururaj Deshpande has submitted his resignation from the position of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 28, 2022.
2
Date of cessation (as applicable) & term of
With effect from June 28, 2022
appointment
3
Brief profile (in case of appointment)
Not applicable
Disclosure of relationships between directors Not applicable (in case of appointment of a director).
5
Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 read with
As attached
Clause 7B of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI
Regulation.
6
Board Committee's Updates
Automatically
ceased
to
be
a
Chairman
of
the
Stakeholders
Relationship Committee and as a
Member
of
Nomination
and
Remuneration Committee and Risk
Management
Committee
of
the
Board.
Annexure - C
PRESS RELEASE
Tejas Networks Appoints Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Mr. P. R. Ramesh as Independent Directors; Dr. Gururaj Deshpande resigns as Non-executive Director
Bengaluru (India), June 27, 2022: Tejas Networks [BSE: 540595, NSE: TEJASNET] today announced the appointment of Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Mr. P. R. Ramesh as Independent (Additional) Directors with effect from June 27, 2022. These appointments are based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and is subject to the approval of shareholders. The company also announced that Dr. Gururaj Deshpande, who has been a Board member of Tejas Networks since its inception in year 2000, has resigned from his present position as a Non-Executive Director with effect from June 28, 2022.
Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi was the Director of IIT Madras from 2011 to 2022. An alumnus of IIT Madras and the University of California, Santa Barbara, Prof. Bhaskar is a Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) as well as IEEE, and has won several awards for his world-class research in electronics and communications engineering. Prof. Ramamurthi is an honorary Director of the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT), a public-private initiative at the IIT-M Research Park and has also served on the Board of Oil India Limited (OIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
Mr. P. R. Ramesh was the Chairman of Deloitte India and has over 40 years of experience in the profession, having served as a member of Deloitte Global Board and Deloitte Asia Pacific Board. Mr. Ramesh is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and has also been associated with various Regulatory and Industry Bodies. He has extensive experience working with clients in manufacturing, banking and financial services, technology, media, telecommunications, energy and resources and consumer business sectors throughout his professional career.
Commenting on his association with the company, Dr. Gururaj Deshpande said, "I have been associated with Tejas Networks since the beginning, as an investor as well as a Board member. It has been an absolute pleasure to have been a part of the Board and working with the team at Tejas. I truly enjoyed the experience of seeing the company grow from a startup to India's largest indigenous telecom products company. I strongly believe that with the Tata relationship, the company has all the ingredients needed to become a globally leading telecom OEM. I will always treasure my long association with Tejas and will remain a committed well-wisher of the company."
Mr. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chairman of the Board of Tejas Networks said, "I would like to applaud Dr. Deshpande for his vision in helping create India's largest telecom product company and thank him for his extraordinary contributions in helping the company achieve all the success over the years." Welcoming the new Independent Directors Mr. Subramaniam said, "We are delighted to welcome Prof. Ramamurthi and Mr. Ramesh to our Board. They are highly respected professionals in their field and their deep knowledge and domain experience will be very valuable to our company during the next phase of our growth, as we aspire to become a top-tier, global end-to-end telecom products company."
Mr. Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks added, "We are excited that Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Mr. P. R. Ramesh, two distinguished industry veterans, have agreed to join our Board. I look forward to working with them and am confident that the company will immensely benefit from their vast background and invaluable experience, as we scale up our organization to achieve global success. Dr. Deshpande has been a guiding force behind Tejas from the day it was founded and I would like to convey my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Deshpande. On behalf of the entire team at Tejas, I would like to thank him for his valuable guidance, mentorship and generous support over the last 22 years. His deep insights on strategic as well as operational matters helped us navigate various challenges and achieve significant success."
About Tejas Networks Limited
Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.
Attn: Mr. Santosh Kesavan: skeshavan@tejasnetworks.com
Phone: +91 80 41794600
SAFE HARBOUR
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.