Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 30.92 million compared to INR 35.23 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 31.74 million compared to INR 35.79 million a year ago. Net income was INR 5.78 million compared to INR 8.38 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.28 compared to INR 0.41 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.28 compared to INR 0.41 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 61.17 million compared to INR 64.08 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 62.8 million compared to INR 65.07 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.38 million compared to INR 13.98 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.69 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.69 a year ago.