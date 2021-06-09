Log in
    TRC   US8790801091

TEJON RANCH CO.

(TRC)
Outlets at Tejon : to Host Exclusive Media Availability Ahead of Art at OAT Event

06/09/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Outlets at Tejon:

What: The Outlets at Tejon will be hosting an in-person media event to share an exciting first look at the beautiful art walls. The inaugural event, Art at OAT, will officially open up to the public on Saturday, June 12 and will feature several local artists. The artists will be constructing Instagram-worthy, interactive art walls that will be featured throughout the outdoor shopping center and celebrate the beauty of California.

When: Thursday, June 10, 9:00 AM

Why: To provide our local media with an exclusive first look before the event. The Outlets at Tejon is thrilled to host this unique art focused, outdoor event to kick off the summer season and welcome newest tenant, Bird Dog Arts; an art experience that will feature local artists, gallery tours, lectures and more. Bird Dog Arts will host its grand opening on July 2, 2021 (more details to come on that).

Who: Muralist, Jen Cordova
Artist, Cassandra Gear
Event specialist, Shannon Hough
Marketing director for the Outlets at Tejon, Becca Bland

Where: The Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Tejon Ranch, CA 93203

About The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -511x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 404 M 404 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TEJON RANCH CO.
Tejon Ranch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TEJON RANCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 15,33 $
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Bielli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Velasquez Chief Financial Officer & Senor VP-Finance
Norman J. Metcalfe Chairman
Allen E. Lyda Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Geoffrey L. Stack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEJON RANCH CO.6.09%404
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.00%44 886
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.54%35 443
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.09%33 174
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.78%26 693
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.54%26 432