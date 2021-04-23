Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tejon Ranch Co.
  News
  Summary
    TRC

TEJON RANCH CO.

(TRC)
  Report
Tejon Ranch Co. : Names General Counsel

04/23/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced today the appointment of Marc W. Hardy as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Hardy is currently Of Counsel with the Buchalter law firm in Irvine, California, and from 2001 to 2020 served as Assistant General Counsel and then General Counsel/Assistant Secretary for the A.G. Spanos Companies. He has extensive experience in corporate law, real estate, land use and environmental issues. He will join the Company on May 10, 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to have a person of the caliber and experience of Marc Hardy to oversee the Company’s legal work,” said Gregory S. Bielli, President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. “He has a depth of experience and knowledge that will serve us well as we continue to move forward with our real estate development efforts.”

With the A.G. Spanos Companies, Hardy provided executive leadership and management to the Board of Directors, executive members and its operating managers concerning the legal affairs for a fully diversified group of companies, including, the Spanos Corporation, a national multi-family residential homebuilder, mixed-use master plan developer, and owner/operator of Class A office complexes, vineyards, orchards, golf course and marina, and the Los Angeles Chargers National Football League team.

Hardy’s areas of legal practice have included: Real Estate/Land Use, Commercial Construction, Leasing, Corporate Law/Entity Formation, Lending/Finance, Litigation and Risk Management, Labor and Employment, and Compliance. Prior to joining the A.G. Spanos Companies, he served as an Associate Attorney with O’Brien Watters & Davis LLP in Santa Rosa, California, and Ogden Murphy Wallace P.L.L.C. in Wenatchee, Washington.

Hardy earned a BA from the University of California, Davis, a Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law, and a Masters of Law degree in Taxation from the University of Washington School of Law.

About Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC)

Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 25 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned communities on the horizon.

More information about Tejon Ranch Co. can be found online at http://www.tejonranch.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,6 M - -
Net income 2021 3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 399 M 399 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,57x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart TEJON RANCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Tejon Ranch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEJON RANCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 15,16 $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Bielli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Velasquez Chief Financial Officer & Senor VP-Finance
Norman J. Metcalfe Chairman
Allen E. Lyda Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Geoffrey L. Stack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEJON RANCH CO.6.44%399
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.40%44 367
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.14%38 768
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.31%34 464
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED18.15%28 282
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.45%26 902
