Tejon Ranch : Fact Sheet 1.6 MB

UNLOCKING VALUE

Uniquely Positioned to Monetize Tens of Thousands of Acres

Tejon Ranch owns the largest contiguous piece of private land in California, along the heavily trafficked north/south corridor. With all necessary relevant local legislative entitlements granted for three large-scale master planned communities, and cash generated from its commercial/industrial real estate development activities, the Company has a strong strategic vision for unlocking asset value to drive profitable growth.

Delivering Significant Value as a Fully Integrated Real Estate Developer The company's Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) includes 6.4 million square feet of developed square footage, comprised of major distribution centers and retail operations, and an additional 11.4 million square feet of monetizable industrial/commercial space available. The addition of a 495-unit, multi-familyapartment home development will transition TRCC to a vibrant mixed-usecommunity.

Positive Macro Trends for Next Phase of Growth

With high barriers to entry for California real estate development, Tejon Ranch is strategically and geographically positioned to capitalize on California's need for housing with plans for the construction of more than 35,000 homes.

Strong Foundation Supported by Diversified Operations

Steady cash flow generated from the Company's diversified operations, including commercial/industrial development, mineral resources, farming and ranch operations, enables investment in development of additional real estate assets.

Committed, Experienced Executive Team Driving Strategic Vision Led by President and CEO, Greg Bielli, who has more than 30 years of real estate, land acquisition, development and financing experience, the executive team has a proven track record of success in generating cash through commercial/industrial real estate development and securing necessary entitlements paving the way for future master planned community development. In the last two years, alone, Tejon Ranch has successfully developed nearly 2 million square feet, with all of it already leased.