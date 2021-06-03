Log in
Tejon Ranch : Investor Presentation – June 2021 6.3 MB

06/24/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
FROM VISION TO EXECUTION

UNLOCKING VALUE

JUNE 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in or accompanying this presentation that relate to or are based on plans, projections, expectations, assumptions, future events and results are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and their variations identify forward-looking statements. Many factors could affect Tejon Ranch Co.'s ("TRC") actual results, and variances from TRC's current expectations regarding such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market and economic forces, availability of financing for land development activities, competition and success in obtaining various governmental approvals and entitlements for land development activities. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences please refer to TRC's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TRC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.

2

Tejon Ranch Co. at a Glance

Diversified real estate development and agribusiness company

  • Owns 270,000 acres of contiguous land in prime Southern California market (along heavily trafficked north/south corridor)
  • Commercial/industrial real estate development currently in execution phase
  • Large-scale,long-term master planned real estate development to address substantial housing shortage
  • Current recurring revenue and cash generation to fund development activities:
    • Mineral resources (water, oil/gas, cement, rock aggregate)
    • Farming
    • Ranch operations
  • Responsible steward of land and natural resources - significant carbon capture capacity

3

Investment in a California Legacy

Assets, strategy and team to drive meaningful long-term shareholder value

Track record of success

  • Execution/cash generation stage in commercial/industrial real estate development
  • Secured all necessary entitlements in high barrier-to-entry market, paving way for future master planned community development
  • Unlocking asset value to drive ongoing profitable growth and cash flow

Uniquely positioned to significantly monetize tens of thousands of acres of raw land in prime Southern California market - located just 30 minutes north of Santa Clarita Valley in NW LA County

  • Ownership of largest contiguous piece of private land in California, strategically located in path of growth evidenced by Five Point Holdings commencing sales in Valencia development just to the south
  • ~ 47,500 acres already entitled; ~ 6 million square feet developed and generating cash flow

Clear strategic vision to create significant value as a fully integrated real estate development company

  • Strong foundation supported by diversified operations producing recurring revenue and cash flow

Committed, experienced executive team to drive shareholder value

4

Clear Strategic Vision

Positioned to deliver significant value as a fully integrated real estate development company

35+ million sf commercial

~ 35,000 houses

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Mountain Village

Centennial

Grapevine

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tejon Ranch Co. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 16:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -514x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 406 M 406 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 92,8%
