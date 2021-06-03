Tejon Ranch : Investor Presentation – June 2021 6.3 MB
FROM VISION TO EXECUTION
UNLOCKING VALUE
JUNE 2021
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in or accompanying this presentation that relate to or are based on plans, projections, expectations, assumptions, future events and results are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and their variations identify forward-looking statements. Many factors could affect Tejon Ranch Co.'s ("TRC") actual results, and variances from TRC's current expectations regarding such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market and economic forces, availability of financing for land development activities, competition and success in obtaining various governmental approvals and entitlements for land development activities. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences please refer to TRC's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TRC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.
Tejon Ranch Co. at a Glance
Diversified real estate development and agribusiness company
Owns 270,000 acres of contiguous land in prime Southern California market (along heavily trafficked north/south corridor)
Commercial/industrial real estate development currently in execution phase
Large-scale,long-term master planned real estate development to address substantial housing shortage
Current recurring revenue and cash generation to fund development activities:
Mineral resources (water, oil/gas, cement, rock aggregate)
Farming
Ranch operations
Responsible steward of land and natural resources - significant carbon capture capacity
Investment in a California Legacy
Assets, strategy and team to drive meaningful long-term shareholder value
Track record of success
Execution/cash generation stage in commercial/industrial real estate development
Secured all necessary entitlements in high barrier-to-entry market, paving way for future master planned community development
Unlocking asset value to drive ongoing profitable growth and cash flow
Uniquely positioned to significantly monetize tens of thousands of acres of raw land in prime Southern California market - located just 30 minutes north of Santa Clarita Valley in NW LA County
Ownership of largest contiguous piece of private land in California, strategically located in path of growth evidenced by Five Point Holdings commencing sales in Valencia development just to the south
~ 47,500 acres already entitled; ~ 6 million square feet developed and generating cash flow
Clear strategic vision to create significant value as a fully integrated real estate development company
Strong foundation supported by diversified operations producing recurring revenue and cash flow
Committed, experienced executive team to drive shareholder value
Clear Strategic Vision
Positioned to deliver significant value as a fully integrated real estate development company
35+ million sf commercial
~ 35,000 houses
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
Mountain Village
Centennial
Grapevine
