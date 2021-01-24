Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tejon Ranch Co.    TRC

TEJON RANCH CO.

(TRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tejon Ranch : wins lawsuit over approval of Grapevine master planning community

01/24/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF TEJON RANCH AND KERN COUNTY REGARDING

RE-APPROVAL OF GRAPEVINE AT TEJON RANCH MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY

TEJON RANCH, Calif.-(January 22, 2021)-Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman today rejected, in its entirety, the most recent lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), a Tucson, Arizona-based extremist environmental organization, that challenged Kern County's December 2019 re-approval of Grapevine at Tejon Ranch, a master planned mixed use residential community.

In December 2016, the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Grapevine. CBD sued the following year, and subsequently lost six of the seven issues it raised regarding the sufficiency of the project's environmental impact report. On the seventh issue-the court ruled that there was a deficiency regarding the internal capture rate used in the traffic study-and ordered the County to submit a revised environmental impact report reflecting the court-ordered additional work - but upheld the remainder of the environmental impact report.

The supplemental re-circulated environmental impact report showing the changes to the internal capture rate analysis was subject to a full public review and comment process and was ultimately re-approved unanimously by the Kern County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in 2019. The County's approval was challenged yet again by CBD, first in a late-hit letter filed one day before the Board of Supervisors met to consider the project, and then again in court.

In today's ruling, the court rejected CBD's attempt to re-litigate issues it had already sued on and lost. It also determined that the County's supplemental analysis of the internal capture rate, as ordered by the court, was complete and in full compliance with the court's earlier ruling. The court also expressly rejected each of CBD's new claims, including those that attempted to re-litigate earlier claims that CBD had itself assured the court in writing that CBD would not-re-litigate.

'We are extremely pleased the court thoughtfully and thoroughly considered the issues, found that we had satisfied the court's original ruling and decided to rule against the claims in this latest lawsuit,' said Hugh F. McMahon, Executive VP of real estate at Tejon Ranch Co. 'Once again CBD tried to hijack and abuse the California Environmental Quality Act in their continued attempts to prevent any and all thoughtful and responsible real estate development in California.'

The lawsuit was the 12th legal action filed by CBD against Tejon Ranch and its interests since 2003. CBD's concerted efforts to likewise delay Tejon Ranch's Centennial and Mountain Village master-planned communities, which together with Grapevine will provide 35,000 new homes for Californians, only serve to worsen California's housing shortage and drive home costs ever higher. The lawsuit comes a month after CBD lost yet another lawsuit challenging Tejon Mountain Village.

Disclaimer

Tejon Ranch Co. published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 18:39:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEJON RANCH CO.
01:40pTEJON RANCH : wins lawsuit over approval of Grapevine master planning community
PU
01/22TEJON RANCH : Court Rules in Favor of Tejon Ranch and Kern County Regarding Re-A..
BU
01/06TEJON RANCH CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06TEJON RANCH CO. : Approved to Develop Multi-family Residential Complex
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Continues Tejon Ranch Positive Trend
MT
2020TEJON RANCH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Tejon Ranch Receives Stock Award Uses Portion to Pay..
MT
2020TEJON RANCH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
2020TEJON RANCH : New Director to Join Tejon Ranch Co. Board
BU
2020TEJON RANCH : Federal Court Ruling a Total Victory for Tejon Ranch Company and U..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,0 M - -
Net income 2020 0,70 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 819x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 430 M 430 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart TEJON RANCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Tejon Ranch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEJON RANCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 16,38 $
Spread / Highest target 9,89%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Bielli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman J. Metcalfe Chairman
Allen E. Lyda Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert D. Velasquez Chief Financial Officer & Senor VP-Finance
Geoffrey L. Stack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEJON RANCH CO.13.36%430
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.00%40 743
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.98%34 788
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.69%30 814
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.60%28 389
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.26%27 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ