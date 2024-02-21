TEJON RANCH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC: NYSE) announced today the hiring of Chris Wilson as Vice President of Real Estate. Wilson will oversee the construction, lease-up and operations of the Terra Vista at Tejon apartment community. He brings over 23 years of experience in construction management and senior project management including the successful delivery of several quality multifamily projects in California. Wilson also brings strong experience in commercial, medical, and concrete tilt development projects as well.



Terra Vista at Tejon is the Company’s first residential development and will complete the well-rounded progression of the Company to a fully integrated real estate development organization. This development will also begin Tejon Ranch Commerce Center’s (TRCC’s) transition to a mixed-use master-planned community.

“We are committed to the success of Terra Vista at Tejon, and we are confident that Chris Wilson is the right person to lead the effort.” said Hugh McMahon, Executive Vice President of Real Estate, Tejon Ranch Co.

The 228-unit first phase of the Terra Vista at Tejon apartment community, which will ultimately have up to 495 units, consists of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. The new community will be a convenient housing option for the thousands of employees working within TRCC and the surrounding area. Construction is underway, with the first units becoming available in the first half of 2025 and the remaining units in this first phase coming online soon thereafter.

Tejon Ranch Company is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield.

