MicroSalt PLC - London-based developer of manufacturing process that produces a salt crystal about 100 times smaller than traditional salt, providing saltiness with lower sodium - Says initial public offering on AIM market in London will take place in mid-December. MicroSalt previously had planned to IPO in mid-October and then had delayed that to mid-November, without giving a reason. The broker and nominated adviser for MicroSalt is Zeus Capital. London-based intellectual property investment company Tekcapital PLC holds an 87.2% stake in MicroSalt, while VHM Global Research Inc has 5.9%. Provides no sizing or pricing details for planned IPO.
