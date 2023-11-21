Tekcapital plc is a United Kingdom-based intellectual property investment company. The principal activity of the Company is to provide universities and corporate clients with technology transfer services. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term growth of net assets and returns on invested capital through the commercialization of university discoveries that can make a positive impact on people's lives. The Company operates through two segments: professional services, and licensing and investment activities. Its Professional Services segment includes the provision of recruitment services through Vortechs Group, provision of invention evaluator services, as well as research and development (R&D) tax relief credits and provision of management services to its portfolio companies. Its Licensing and Investment activities segment includes acquiring licenses for technologies, portfolio company investment, development and commercialization.