Reporting Document

TRANSFORMING UNIVERSITY DISCOVERIES INTO VALUABLE NEW PRODUCTS Building portfolio Providing Multi-year track companies with technology record of significant university technology transfer services growth of net assets coupled with star power for 250+ leading and returns on management universities invested capital "In addition to a growing portfolio of university IP investments, Tekcapital helps research institutions and businesses develop disruptive technologies and expand their portfolios of intellectual capital." -Julian Mitchell 3 FINANCIAL RESULTS H1 31 MAY 2021 Objective Growth of Net Assets from commercializing university discoveries that can improve quality of life. Performance Net assets increased 56% to $51.1m (30 Nov 2020: $32.7m)

NAV per share $0.39 (30 Nov 2020: $0.35) Increase in NAV largely due to ROIC for Belluscura post IPO & successful launch by Lucyd of its first commercial product

Total revenue $14.5m (H1 2020: $2.9m)

Revenue from services $715,323 (H1 2020: $557,684) Net increase of $13.8m in fair value of portfolio companies

Profit before tax $13m (H1 2020: $1.9m) Net Assets (US$m) $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10 $0 2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 4 TEKCAPITAL'S INVENTION DISCOVERY NETWORK We have visibility to the world's university-developed IP from 4,500 research institutions. This mitigates adverse selection and provides continuous acquisition opportunities. 6 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

