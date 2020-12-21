Log in
TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/21 11:35:16 am
14.75 GBX   +5.36%
05:29pTEKCAPITAL : TR-1 Tekcapital plc
PU
12/07TEKCAPITAL : TR-1 Tekcapital plc
PU
12/03TEKCAPITAL : TR-1 Tekcapital plc
PU
Tekcapital : TR-1 Tekcapital plc

12/21/2020 | 05:29pm EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-TEKCAPITAL PLC tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
  2. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

Paul Coburn

Cambridge, United Kingdom

21st December 2020

21st December 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

4.99%

4.99%

5.37%

5.37%

Total number of voting rights of issuer vii

92,828,042

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

ORDINARY SHARES

4,640,000

4.99%

GB00BKXGY798

SUBTOTAL 8. A

4,640,000

4.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

riod xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

x

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

equals or is higher

Namexvthan the notifiable threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Reduction of 0.29% due to placement of new shares by company 20th November 2020 & 0.09% relating to disposal of shares

Place of completion

Cambridge, United Kingdom

Date of completion

21/12/2020

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 22:28:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
