Tekcapital investee Guident receives Space Florida funding

Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Says investee Guident Ltd receives funding from Space Florida for a satellite-based project under the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership programme, together with its Israeli partner, Novelsat. Says grant is for the development of a safer remote monitoring and control centre for the monitoring, management, and backup control of terrestrial autonomous vehicles. Notes programme is scheduled to start in early July.

Current stock price: 11.49 pence, up 3.3% on Friday

12-month change: down 49%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

