  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tekcapital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:06:02 2023-06-16 am EDT
11.49 GBX   +3.26%
05:40aTekcapital investee Guident receives Space Florida funding
AN
06/14Tekcapital investee Guident awarded AI software patent
AN
05/26Tekcapital swings to loss amid portfolio valuation decline, NAV down
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekcapital investee Guident receives Space Florida funding

06/16/2023 | 05:40am EDT
Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Says investee Guident Ltd receives funding from Space Florida for a satellite-based project under the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership programme, together with its Israeli partner, Novelsat. Says grant is for the development of a safer remote monitoring and control centre for the monitoring, management, and backup control of terrestrial autonomous vehicles. Notes programme is scheduled to start in early July.

Current stock price: 11.49 pence, up 3.3% on Friday

12-month change: down 49%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,1 M - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 25,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,9%
Managers and Directors
Clifford M. Gross Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konrad Dabrowski Chief Financial Officer
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Brian Brown Vice President-Engineering
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC-41.45%25
ACCENTURE PLC21.33%204 471
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.24%143 567
SIEMENS AG27.88%134 476
IBM-1.77%125 673
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.53%91 288
