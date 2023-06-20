Tekcapital investee lands smart eyewear deal for Reebok

Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Says investee Innovative Eyewear Inc has landed a licensing agreement with New York-based brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, Authentic Brands Group LLC for a smart eyewear collection with sporting goods retailer Reebok International Ltd. Says the initial Reebok smart eyewear collection will launch in early 2024.

Innovative Eyewear Chief Executive Harrison Gross says: "Our forthcoming Reebok smart eyewear collection, powered by Lucyd, will continue Reebok's legacy of bold and beautiful craftsmanship coupled with innovation and will align perfectly with today's active lifestyles."

Current stock price: 13.69 pence, up 5.3% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 37%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

