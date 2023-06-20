Advanced search
    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:01:51 2023-06-20 am EDT
13.65 GBX   +5.00%
05:14aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bidstack annual loss widens as costs climb
AN
05:06aTekcapital investee lands smart eyewear deal for Reebok
AN
02:51aTekcapital's Innovative Eyewear Secures Smart Eyewear License Deal with Authentic Brands Group
MT
Tekcapital investee lands smart eyewear deal for Reebok

06/20/2023 | 05:06am EDT
Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Says investee Innovative Eyewear Inc has landed a licensing agreement with New York-based brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, Authentic Brands Group LLC for a smart eyewear collection with sporting goods retailer Reebok International Ltd. Says the initial Reebok smart eyewear collection will launch in early 2024.

Innovative Eyewear Chief Executive Harrison Gross says: "Our forthcoming Reebok smart eyewear collection, powered by Lucyd, will continue Reebok's legacy of bold and beautiful craftsmanship coupled with innovation and will align perfectly with today's active lifestyles."

Current stock price: 13.69 pence, up 5.3% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 37%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR, INC. 2.34% 2.19 Delayed Quote.59.85%
TEKCAPITAL PLC 5.00% 13.65 Delayed Quote.-31.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -9,30 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 29,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,66x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Clifford M. Gross Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konrad Dabrowski Chief Financial Officer
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Brian Brown Vice President-Engineering
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC-31.58%30
ACCENTURE PLC19.75%201 800
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.42%143 398
SIEMENS AG25.96%141 415
IBM-2.42%124 838
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.34%91 432
