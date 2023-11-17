Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Innovative Eyewear launches new edition of patent-pending Lucyd Dock for its Lucyd Lyte smart eyewear. New features include compatibility with all Lucyd models, charging ports for smartphones and other devices, and USB data capability. Dock 2.0 however maintains prior retail price of USD34.99. TekCapital also notes that Innovative Eyewear glasses are ChatGPT enabled. The company owns an approximate 40% stake in Innovative Eyewear, comprising 5.2 million shares. "We are closer than ever to our goal of the world's most user-friendly smartglasses with the launch of the Lucyd Dock 2.0," says Innovative Eyewear's Chief Executive Officer Harrison Gross.

Current stock price: 8.30 pence, down 8.4% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 55%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.