Tekcapital investee signs multi-year, global licensing agreement

(Alliance News) - Tekcapital PLC on Thursday said investee Innovative Eyewear Inc has licensed outdoor brand Eddie Bauer for its smart eyewear through an agreement with Authentic Brands Group LLC.

Tekcapital is a London-based intellectual property investor. Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of smart eyewear designed to allow the users to remain connected to their digital lives. It operates under the brands Lucyd and Nautica.

Tekcapital said Innovative Eyewear has announced that through an agreement with Authentic Brands, it has licensed the iconic outdoor brand Eddie Bauer for smart eyewear. The company described the contract as a "multi-year, global licensing agreement", without providing financial details.

It noted that Authentic Brands is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, based in New York.

"Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace," Tekcapital added.

The Eddie Bauer smart eyewear collection is expected to launch in 2023.

Innovative Eyewear Chief Executive Harrison Gross said: "Our Eddie Bauer smart eyewear collection, powered by Lucyd, will continue Eddie Bauer's legacy of bold and beautiful craftsmanship, coupled with innovation, and will align perfectly with today's adventurous lifestyles. We believe outdoor enthusiasts are looking for designer eyewear that both protects their vision and allows them to remain connected to their digital lives in an open-ear, handsfree format."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

