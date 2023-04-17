Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tekcapital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:26:16 2023-04-17 am EDT
15.98 GBX   -8.71%
05:08aTekcapital raises GBP2.0 million to develop portfolio companies
AN
04:55aTekcapital Raises GBP2 Million to Boost Growth of Portfolio Companies; Share Drop 10%
MT
02:49aFTSE 100 Set to Rise; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekcapital raises GBP2.0 million to develop portfolio companies

04/17/2023 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tekcapital PLC on Monday said it has raised GBP2.0 million in an oversubscribed placing of 13.3 million new shares at a price of 15 pence per share.

The placing price represents a 14% discount to the shares closing price of 17.50p on Friday, being the last business day before the announcement.

Shares in the London-based intellectual property investment company were down 8.6% to 15.99p each in London on Monday morning.

Tekcapital explained that the proceeds will primarily be used to "accelerate the growth of the company's portfolio companies."

It noted that GBP1.0 million will be used to build commercial inventory of MicroSalt Ltd due to significant forthcoming orders, and GBP500,000 for facility build-out for Guident's new Remote Control Monitoring Centre and for fabrication and testing of their regenerative shock absorbers for prospective clients.

Microsalt is a low-sodium salt manufacturer. Guident is currently developing remote monitoring and control software to improve the safety of autonomous vehicles and land-based delivery devices.

The placing was undertaken by the company's broker SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP.

Following admission of the shares, 178.2 million shares will be in issue. This is expected to be on or around Thursday.

Chair Clifford Gross said: "We are pleased to announce this oversubscribed offering to facilitate the further significant progress of our portfolio companies."

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TEKCAPITAL PLC
05:08aTekcapital raises GBP2.0 million to develop portfolio companies
AN
04:55aTekcapital Raises GBP2 Million to Boost Growth of Portfolio Companies; Share Drop 10%
MT
02:49aFTSE 100 Set to Rise; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
04/12Tekcapital hails ChatGPT-focused eyewear patent filing by investee
AN
03/22Tekcapital provides Microsalt update, e-commerce sales "encouraging"
AN
03/17Tekcapital boasts positive progress for investee Guident
AN
03/17AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Verditek shares surge on contract win
AN
03/13TekCapital announces H Mart deal for Micro Salt's SaltMe crisps
AN
02/27Ince results see further delay; Guild division launch
AN
02/24Tekcapital's Guident partners with Novelsat on autonomous vehicles
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,1 M - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,18
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Clifford M. Gross Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konrad Dabrowski Chief Financial Officer
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Louis Emmanuel Castro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC-7.89%36
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%89 376
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer