Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tekcapital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:24:26 2023-02-20 am EST
17.15 GBX   -15.31%
05:56aTekcapital raises GBP2.3 million in funds via oversubscribed placing
AN
05:44aBOE's March Decision May Come Down to Upcoming Data
DJ
05:34aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Mosman wins sacred site certificate at Amadeus
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekcapital raises GBP2.3 million in funds via oversubscribed placing

02/20/2023 | 05:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tekcapital PLC on Monday said that it intends to use placing funds to facilitate the progress of its portfolio companies, after raising GBP2.3 million.

The London-based intellectual property investment group raised a total of GBP2.3 million before expenses in an oversubscribed placing from existing and new shareholders through the issue of 14.1 million new shares at 16 pence each.

Tekcapital told investors that GBP600,000 would be used to build the commercial inventory of MicroSalt Ltd, one of its portfolio companies. A further GBP1 million will be used to purchase autonomous shuttles for Guident's Remote Control Monitoring Centre clients, and for fabrication and testing of their regenerative shock absorbers for prospective clients.

The rest of the funds will mainly be used for additional working capital.

"We are pleased to announce this oversubscribed offering to facilitate the further good progress of our portfolio companies," said Executive Chair Clifford Gross.

Tekcapital shares were trading 16% lower at 16.97 pence each in London on Monday morning, giving the company a market cap of GBP25.5 million.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TEKCAPITAL PLC
05:56aTekcapital raises GBP2.3 million in funds via oversubscribed placing
AN
05:44aBOE's March Decision May Come Down to Upcoming Data
DJ
05:34aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Mosman wins sacred site certificate at Amadeu..
AN
04:44aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
03:14aTekcapital Raises GBP2 Million to Bolster Growth of Portfolio Companies
MT
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
02/17Tekcapital says Guident collaborates with Auve on autonomous vehicles
AN
02/17AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Purplebricks drops as turnaround plan continu..
AN
02/07Ormonde Mining acquires stake in Peak Nickel
AN
02/06Tekcapital portfolio firm MicroSalt agrees US Salt distribution deal
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,1 M - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 36,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Clifford M. Gross Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konrad Dabrowski Chief Financial Officer
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Louis Emmanuel Castro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC6.58%37
ACCENTURE PLC3.83%174 470
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.51%154 784
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.17%122 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.26%94 760
INFOSYS LIMITED5.01%78 771