Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investor - Sells 3.5 million shares in AIM-listed medical device developer Belluscura PLC at a price of 16.15 pence each, raising GBP565,250. Following the share sale, Tekcapital owns 7.7% of Belluscura.

Tekcapital says it will use the proceeds of the Belluscura share sale to contribute towards the initial public offering on AIM of MicroSalt PLC, of which it currently owns 87%. MicroSalt has been planning the IPO for over a year now, with the date put back three times so far, most recently to "late January".

Tekcapital current stock price: 7.20p, down 4.0%

12-month change: down 61%

Belluscura current stock price: 19.80p, up 2.1%

12-month change: down 54%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

