Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Says its portfolio company Innovative Eyewear Inc has received notices of allowance from the US patent and trademark agency for 14 patents protecting its Lucy Lyte smart eyewear designs. The notices indicate that Innovative's glasses, which connect to bluetooth and come with built-in audio features, are patentable. Innovative expects the design patents, which relate to the glasses' front plate and temple designs, to be issued after the payment of the issue fees. Tekcapital did not provide a timeline for the patents' progression.

Chief Executive Officer Harrison Gross says: "We are thrilled to receive these additional notices of allowance. This underscores our mission to upgrade the world's eyewear whilst developing a strong intellectual property position to protect our unique smart eyewear designs and innovations, which now includes 109 licensed and owned patents including 20 patent applications."

Current stock price: 8.28 pence each, up 0.3% in London on Thursday afternoon.

12-month change: down 49%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.