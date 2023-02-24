Tekcapital's Guident partners with Novelsat on autonomous vehicles

(Alliance News) - Tekcapital PLC on Friday said its portfolio company Guident Ltd is partnering with Novelsat Ltd to develop a remote monitor and control solution for autonomous vehicles and devices.

Tekcapital is a London-based intellectual property investment group. Florida-based Guident commercialises new technology to enhance safety, efficiency and utility of autonomous vehicles. Ra'anana, Israel-based Novelsat is a provider of content connectivity solutions.

Tekcapital said that the "solution combines space communications using low earth orbit satellites, and smart software to ensure optimal safety and security for autonomous vehicles and devices, by enabling remote monitoring and operation at any time and place and providing a further layer of monitoring in addition to 5G & GPS."

Novelsat Chief Executive Officer Gary Drutin said the partnership with Guident brings the highest level of safety to autonomous systems.

Guident Chair & Chief Executive Officer Harald Braun added: "Leveraging cross-network connectivity, our human-in-the-loop artificial intelligence technologies will enable always-on remote monitoring control of autonomous vehicles and devices, thereby resolving unforeseen situations and providing unparalleled safety and reliability in various applications."

Tekcapital shares were flat at 17.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

