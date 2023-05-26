Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tekcapital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:55:12 2023-05-26 am EDT
13.70 GBX   +1.48%
05:30aTekcapital swings to loss amid portfolio valuation decline, NAV down
AN
02:06aEarnings Flash (TEK.L) TEKCAPITAL Posts FY22 Revenue $615,214
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (TEK.L) TEKCAPITAL Posts FY22 Loss $-0.08
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekcapital swings to loss amid portfolio valuation decline, NAV down

05/26/2023 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tekcapital PLC on Friday said it swung to a loss in 2022 as its portfolio valuation fell.

The London-based intellectual property investment company said its net asset value at December 31 was USD0.38 per share, down 21% from USD0.48.

Tekcapital swung to a pretax loss of USD12.7 million from a profit of USD26.4 million the year prior, attributed to a net unrealised fair value reduction of USD11.0 million. The company's portfolio valuation was down 12% to USD54.9 million from USD62.5 million a year prior.

Tekcapital did not declare a dividend, unchanged from the year before.

Looking ahead, Tekcapital said it is "progressing well" despite NAV fluctuations and is confident in its portfolio companies's prospects.

Executive Chair Clifford Gross says: "We remain steadfast and excited about the commercial progress of our portfolio companies in 2022 and for their future prospects for the remainder of 2023. As per our mission and investment objective, we believe that all of our key portfolio companies have the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of the customers they serve, as well as produce meaningful returns on invested capital for our shareholders over the mid to long term."

Shares in Tekcapital were down 1.3% at 13.33 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED -0.17% 5.94 Delayed Quote.8.78%
TEKCAPITAL PLC 1.84% 13.7 Delayed Quote.-28.95%
All news about TEKCAPITAL PLC
05:30aTekcapital swings to loss amid portfolio valuation decline, NAV down
AN
02:06aEarnings Flash (TEK.L) TEKCAPITAL Posts FY22 Revenue $615,214
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (TEK.L) TEKCAPITAL Posts FY22 Loss $-0.08
MT
05/17Valeura hits 90 million barrel milestone at Jasmine
AN
05/02Kitwave expects annual results to top market view
AN
05/02Tekcapital's MicroSalt Partners with US Retailer
MT
04/17FTSE 100 Inches Up as Market Awaits Key Inflation, Earnings Figures
DJ
04/17UK Inflation Likely Dropped Below Double Digits in March
DJ
04/17Tekcapital raises GBP2.0 million to develop portfolio companies
AN
04/17Tekcapital Raises GBP2 Million to Boost Growth of Portfolio Companies; Share Drop 10%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEKCAPITAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,1 M - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,7 M 29,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Clifford M. Gross Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konrad Dabrowski Chief Financial Officer
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Louis Emmanuel Castro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC-28.95%30
ACCENTURE PLC9.34%184 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.13%145 630
SIEMENS AG18.51%130 595
IBM-10.80%115 104
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.41%86 921
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer