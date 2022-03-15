Tekcore : Announcement of Financial Reports of 4th Q,2021 approved by BOD

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/15 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/15 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):858,059 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):76,476 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(9,565) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):82,631 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):80,516 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):80,516 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.77 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,208,107 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):576,699 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):631,408 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.