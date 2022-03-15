Log in
Tekcore : Announcement of Financial Reports of 4th Q,2021 approved by BOD

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TEKCORE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:54:20
Subject 
 Announcement of Financial Reports of 4th Q,2021
approved by BOD
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/15
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/15
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):858,059
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):76,476
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(9,565)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):82,631
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):80,516
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):80,516
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.77
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,208,107
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):576,699
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):631,408
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Tekcore Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 637 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2020 -53,1 M -1,87 M -1,87 M
Net Debt 2020 451 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 012 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 613
Free-Float 60,1%
Managers and Directors
Yin Fu Yeh Chairman & General Manager
Shu Fen Chien Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Min Xiong Lin Independent Director
Wei Lin Chen Independent Director
Hui Chen Fu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKCORE CO., LTD-9.75%36
MEDIATEK INC.-20.67%53 919
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.29%20 917
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.09%20 148
HANGZHOU SILAN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD4.56%12 956
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-2.60%12 226