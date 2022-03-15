Tekcore : Announcement of Financial Reports of 4th Q,2021 approved by BOD
03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Provided by: TEKCORE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
16:54:20
Subject
Announcement of Financial Reports of 4th Q,2021
approved by BOD
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/15
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/15
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):858,059
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):76,476
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(9,565)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):82,631
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):80,516
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):80,516
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.77
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,208,107
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):576,699
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):631,408
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.