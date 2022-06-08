Tekcore : Resolution of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Provided by: TEKCORE CO., LTD
2022/06/08
14:32:38
Resolution of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
2022/06/08
paragraph 18
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/08
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Admits 2021 Profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Admitted as proposed.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Admits 2021 Business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition or Disposal"
：Admitted as proposed.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.