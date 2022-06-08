Tekcore : Resolution of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/08 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Admits 2021 Profit distribution. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Admitted as proposed. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Admits 2021 Business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition or Disposal" ：Admitted as proposed. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.