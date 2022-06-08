Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Tekcore Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    3339   TW0003339008

TEKCORE CO., LTD

(3339)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-06
16.00 TWD    0.00%
02:42aTEKCORE : Resolution of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/11Tekcore Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/15Tekcore Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Tekcore : Resolution of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TEKCORE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 14:32:38
Subject 
 Resolution of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/08
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
 Admits 2021 Profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
 Admitted as proposed.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
 Admits 2021 Business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
 Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition or Disposal"
 ：Admitted as proposed.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Tekcore Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEKCORE CO., LTD
Financials
Sales 2021 858 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net income 2021 80,5 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net cash 2021 92,7 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 826 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 613
Free-Float 60,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yin Fu Yeh Chairman & General Manager
Shu Fen Chien Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Min Xiong Lin Independent Director
Wei Lin Chen Independent Director
Hui Chen Fu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKCORE CO., LTD-27.44%28
MEDIATEK INC.-25.21%48 990
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.71%17 686
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-29.97%17 193
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.23%10 675
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-13.42%10 213