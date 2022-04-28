Log in
    TKFEN   TRETKHO00012

TEKFEN HOLDING ANONIM SIRKETI

(TKFEN)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  04-26
21.08 TRY   -0.85%
01:23pTEKFEN ANONIM SIRKETI : Financial Statement
PU
04/26TEKFEN HOLDING ANONIM SIRKETI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12TEKFEN ANONIM SIRKETI : Company Presentation April 2022
PU
Tekfen Anonim Sirketi : 2022 / 1Q

04/28/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
1/

2022 January - March Financial

Results

Main Financial Indicators

Basic Balance Sheet Items (Million TRY)

Total Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Basic Income Statement Items (Million TRY)

Revenues

Gross Profit

Operating (Loss) / Profit

EBITDA

Earnings Before Tax

Net Profit (Loss) / Profit

n.m: not meaningful

31 Dec 21

21.914 7.725

31 Mar 22

25.797 7.734

Change (%)

18

1

3.791

650 307 516 526 409

5.296

301 -178 127 166 99

40 54 n.m.

75 68 76

Revenues

By Segment (Million TRY)

Engineering

Chemical

Agricultural

Consolidated

& Contracting

Industry

Production

4

Services

Investment

EBITDA

By Segment & Consolidated (Million TRY)

1Q21

1Q22

Engineering & ContractingChemical Industry

Agricultural ProductionServicesInvestmentConsolidated

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tekfen Holding AS published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
