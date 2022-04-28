Tekfen Anonim Sirketi : 2022 / 1Q

1/
2022 January - March Financial
Results
Main Financial Indicators
Basic Balance Sheet Items (Million TRY)
Total Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Basic Income Statement Items (Million TRY)
Revenues
Gross Profit
Operating (Loss) / Profit
EBITDA
Earnings Before Tax
Net Profit (Loss) / Profit
n.m: not meaningful
31 Dec 21
21.914 7.725
31 Mar 22
25.797 7.734
Change (%)
18▲
1▲
3.791
650 307 516 526 409
5.296
301 -178 127 166 99
40▲ 54▼ n.m.
75▼ 68▼ 76▼
Revenues
|
Engineering
|
Chemical
|
Agricultural
|
Consolidated
|
& Contracting
|
Industry
|
Production
|
4
Services
Investment
EBITDA
By Segment & Consolidated (Million TRY)
1Q21
1Q22
Engineering & ContractingChemical Industry
Agricultural ProductionServicesInvestmentConsolidated
Tekfen Holding AS published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:22:05 UTC.