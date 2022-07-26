Tekfen Anonim Sirketi : Annual Reports / 2021

Profile and Basic Indicators

With foundations laid in 1956 by three civil engineers - Feyyaz Berker, Nihat Gökyiğit, and Necati Akçağlılar - Tekfen Holding today conducts its operations through thirty-nine companies and thirteen subsidiaries, each of which is a leading name in its respective business line, and that are active in five main areas: Engineering and Contracting, Chemical Industry, Agricultural Production, Services and Investment. Tekfen Holding is the umbrella company for all of the firms and subsidiaries in the Tekfen Group. Its shares are traded on the Borsa İstanbul and are quoted in that exchange's BIST 30 and Sustainability Index. The Tekfen Group's founding partners have served as the originators, benefactors and directors of many environmental, educational, and social NGOs. Those roles kept people, social welfare, and environmental wellbeing at the focal point of the Tekfen Group's business culture and charitable activities since the very outset.