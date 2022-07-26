Tekfen Anonim Sirketi : Annual Reports / 2021

Board of Directors' Annual Report Proposal for Profit Distribution
Profile and Basic Indicators
With foundations laid in 1956 by three civil engineers - Feyyaz Berker, Nihat Gökyiğit, and Necati Akçağlılar - Tekfen Holding today conducts its operations through thirty-nine companies and thirteen subsidiaries, each of which is a leading name in its respective business line, and that are active in five main areas: Engineering and Contracting, Chemical Industry, Agricultural Production, Services and Investment. Tekfen Holding is the umbrella company for all of the firms and subsidiaries in the Tekfen Group. Its shares are traded on the Borsa İstanbul and are quoted in that exchange's BIST 30 and Sustainability Index. The Tekfen Group's founding partners have served as the originators, benefactors and directors of many environmental, educational, and social NGOs. Those roles kept people, social welfare, and environmental wellbeing at the focal point of the Tekfen Group's business culture and charitable activities since the very outset.
Revenues (Consolidated million TRY)
2020
Engineering and
Contracting
2021
Chemical Industry
Agricultural
Production
Services
Investment
EBITDA (Consolidated million TRY)
16,223
11,730
8,197
7,108
7,200
3,888
201
184
486
562
48
79
Total
Engineering
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
and
Industry
Production
Contracting
Breakdown of Revenues (%)
1,802
728
736
459
176
169
(28)
(48)
(81)
(122)
(344)
(1,073)
Total
Engineering
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
and
Industry
Production
Contracting
Net Profit / Loss for the Year (Consolidated million TRY)
4.1%
0.4%
1.7%
33.1%
60.6%
2020
1.1%3.5%0.5%
44.4%
50.5%
2021
1,665
829
824
451
132
133
83
(67)
(66)
(113)
(667)
(1,679)
Total
Engineering
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
and
Industry
Production
Contracting
2020
Investment (Consolidated million TRY)
2021
568
556
244
241
170
180
185
43
18
31
9
2
Total
Engineering
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
and
Industry
Production
Contracting
Total Assets (Consolidated million TRY)
21,914
13,917
9,253
6,553
7,382
4,298
3,589
2,826
384
380
565
601
Total
Engineering
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
and
Industry
Production
Contracting
Employees
2020
18,444
2021
16,543
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET (thousand TRY)
31 December 2021
31 December 2020
Current Assets
15,407,337
9,013,197
Non-Current Assets
6,506,236
4,903,836
Total Assets
21,913,573
13,917,033
Current Liabilities
13,073,283
7,474,512
Non-Current Liabilities
1,114,830
631,621
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
7,595,637
5,730,139
Non-controlling Interest
129,823
80,761
Total Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities
21,913,573
13,917,033
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT (thousand TRY)
1 January - 31 December 2021
1 January - 31 December 2020
Revenue
16,222,968
11,729,779
Gross Profit
1,280,065
913,997
Operating Profit
(478,221)
1,012
Profit Before Taxation
1,129,044
229,474
Net Profit (Loss)
829,390
(67,398)
IMPORTANT RATIOS
31 December 2021
31 December 2020
Liquidity
Current Ratio
1.18
1.21
Liability and Indebtedness
Total Liabilities / Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
1.87
1.41
Current Liabilities / Total Liabilities
0.92
0.92
1 January - 31 December 2021
1 January - 31 December 2020
Profitability
Gross Profit Margin
7.89%
7.79%
EBITDA Margin
4.49%
3.91%
Net Profit Margin
5.11%
-0.57%
Net Cash Calculation
(Thousand TRY)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,064,108
Financial Investments
51,845
Short-term Borrowings
(3,088,485)
Short-term Portion of Long-term Borrowings
(88,282)
Long-term Borrowings
(324,786)
Effect of TFRS 16 Adjustment
62,383
Effect of TFRS 9 Adjustment
1,263
Net Cash as of 31 December 2021
1,678,046
