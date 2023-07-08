Tekfen Holding
Annual Report 2022
Contents
Profile and Basic Indicators
Management
Message from the Chairman
Engineering and Contracting Group
Tekfen Construction
Tekfen Engineering
Tekfen Manufacturing
Chemical Industry Group
Fertiliser Operations
Mineral Fertilisers
Specialty Fertilisers
Organic & Organomineral Fertilisers
Sustainable and Innovative Agriculture Practices
Agricultural Production Development and Digital Agricultural Practices R&D and Innovation
Agricultural Production Group
Agricultural Production Activities
Fruit Cultivation and Exportation
Techno-Agriculture and Crop Seed Operations
Contract Farming
Sustainable Agricultural, R&D and Innovation
Services Group
Terminal Operations
Free Zone Operations
Real Estate Management
Tekfen Insurance
Investment Group
Tekfen Ventures
Sustainability Practices
People
Environment
Occupational Health and Safety
Digital Transformation
Social Responsibility
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors Members and Senior Management CVs Tekfen Group Companies
Statement of Compliance with Corporate Governance Principles Board of Directors
Committees
Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework Internal Audit
Legal Disclosures
Tekfen Holding A.Ş. Dividend Policy
Board of Directors' Annual Report Proposal for Profit Distribution
Profile and Basic Indicators
Tekfen Group, established in 1956 by Feyyaz Berker, Nihat Gökyiğit, and Necati Akçağlılar, all of whom are civil engineers, has emerged as a significant pillar of the Turkish economy, contributing both value and employment. As a publicly listed company on the BIST 30 and Sustainability Indices, Tekfen Holding operates in 5 main areas: Engineering and Contracting, Chemical Industry, Agricultural Production, Services and Investment. With a portfolio of 38 companies and 13 subsidiaries, each of which is a leading name in its respective area, Tekfen Holding has become synonymous with trust and excellence in Turkey. The company's business culture centres around people, social benefit, and the environment, aligning with the principles of focused growth and sustainable profitability.
Profile and Basic Indicators
2021
Engineering &
Contracting
2022
Chemical Industry
Agricultural
Production
Services
Revenues (Consolidated million TRY)
Investment
30,668
16,223
17,874
10,916
8,197
7,200
184
265
562
1.501
79
112
Total
Engineering &
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
Contracting
Industry
Production
Breakdown of Revenues (%)
%1.1
%0.5
%0.9
%3.5
%0.3
%4.9
%44.4
%50.5
%58.3
%35.6
2021
2022
EBITDA (Consolidated million TRY)
3,410
2,458
1,802
728
633
350
31
169
(48)
(122)
(62)
(1,073)
Total
Engineering &
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
Contracting
Industry
Production
Net Profit / Loss for the Year (Consolidated million TRY)
3,448
2,346
1,665
829
824
701
363
54
133
(113)
(16)
(1,679)
Total
Engineering &
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
Contracting
Industry
Production
Profile and Basic Indicators
2021
Investment (Consolidated million TRY)
2022
905
556
528
170
193
180
185
134
18
23
2
27
Total
Engineering &
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
Contracting
Industry
Production
Total Assets (Consolidated million TRY)
32,187
21,914
13,423
12,814
9,253
7,382
4,298
4,691
380
612
601
647
Total
Engineering &
Chemical
Agricultural
Services
Investment
Contracting
Industry
Production
Employees
2021
16,543
2022
11,950
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET (thousand TRY)
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Current Assets
22,403,234
15,407,337
Non-Current Assets
9,784,131
6,506,236
Total Assets
32,187,365
21,913,573
Current Liabilities
18,287,702
13,073,283
Non-Current Liabilities
3,309,463
1,114,830
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
10,428,977
7,595,637
Non-controlling Interest
161,223
129,823
Total Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities
32,187,365
21,913,573
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT (thousand TRY)
1 January - 31 December 2022
1 January - 31 December 2021
Revenue
30,668,492
16,222,968
Gross Profit
3,609,841
1,280,065
Operating Profit (Loss)
2,350,415
(478,221)
Profit Before Taxation
3,231,561
1,129,044
Net Profit
3,448,392
829,390
IMPORTANT RATIOS
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Liquidity
Current Ratio
1.23
1.18
Liability and Indebtedness
Total Liabilities / Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
2.07
1.87
Current Liabilities / Total Liabilities
0.85
0.92
1 January - 31 December 2022
1 January - 31 December 2021
Profitability
Gross Profit Margin
11.77%
7.89%
EBITDA Margin
11.12%
4.49%
Net Profit Margin
11.24%
5.11%
Net Cash Calculation
(Bin TL)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,151,531
Financial Investments (*)
1,769,033
Short-term Borrowings
(2,533,011)
Short-term Portion of Long-term Borrowings
(191,296)
Long-term Borrowings
(1,997,225)
Effect of TFRS 16 Adjustment
110,535
Effect of TFRS 9 Adjustment
(10,737)
Net Cash as of 31 December 2022
1,298,830
(*) Long-andshort-term financial investments (Foreign currency-linked deposit and Eurobond)
