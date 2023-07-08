Profile and Basic Indicators

Tekfen Group, established in 1956 by Feyyaz Berker, Nihat Gökyiğit, and Necati Akçağlılar, all of whom are civil engineers, has emerged as a significant pillar of the Turkish economy, contributing both value and employment. As a publicly listed company on the BIST 30 and Sustainability Indices, Tekfen Holding operates in 5 main areas: Engineering and Contracting, Chemical Industry, Agricultural Production, Services and Investment. With a portfolio of 38 companies and 13 subsidiaries, each of which is a leading name in its respective area, Tekfen Holding has become synonymous with trust and excellence in Turkey. The company's business culture centres around people, social benefit, and the environment, aligning with the principles of focused growth and sustainable profitability.