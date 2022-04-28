Tekfen Anonim Sirketi : Financial Statement

TEKFEN HOLDİNG ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

(Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish)

CONTENT PAGE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION) AS AT 31 MARCH 2022 .......................................................................................................................... 1-2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 ........................................................................................ 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 ................................................... 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 .......................................................................... 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 ......................................................................................... 6 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 .......................................................................... 7-39

NOTE 1 ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP .................................................. 7 NOTE 2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................ 7 NOTE 3 ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED STANDARDS ........................................................ 8 NOTE 4 EVENTS AND TRANSACTIONS MATERIALLY AFFECTING THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................. 8-11 NOTE 5 SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN EQUITY ............................................................................... 11 NOTE 6 SEGMENT REPORTING ...................................................................................................... 12-16 NOTE 7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ..................................................................................... 17 NOTE 8 TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES .......................................................................... 17-18 NOTE 9 CONTRACT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ONGOING CONSTRUCTION WORKS .................................................................................................. 18-19 NOTE 10 INVENTORIES ...................................................................................................................... 19 NOTE 11 INVESTMENTS VALUED BY EQUITY METHOD ........................................................... 20-22 NOTE 12 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS, INVESTMENT PROPERTY AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS ........................................... 23-25 NOTE 13 SHORT AND LONG-TERM BORROWINGS ....................................................................... 26 NOTE 14 PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ............................................... 26-28 NOTE 15 COMMITMENTS ......................................... .......................................................................... 28-29 NOTE 16 SIGNIFICANT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ....................................................... 29 NOTE 17 EQUITY ................................................................................................................... ................ 30 NOTE 18 EARNINGS PER SHARE ...................................................................................................... 30 NOTE 19 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES ............................................................. 31 NOTE 20 FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES ............................................................................ 31 NOTE 21 DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS ........................................................................................... 32 NOTE 22 FOREIGN CURRENCY POSITION ..................................................................................... 33-35 NOTE 23 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .............................................................................................. 36-39 NOTE 24 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ...................................................................................................... 39

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise stated.)

Unreviewed Audited 31 March 31 December ASSETS Notes 2022 2021 Current Assets 18.580.004 15.407.337 Cash and cash equivalents 7 3.244.979 5.064.108 Financial investments 4 1.992.503 51.845 Trade receivables 8 4.536.630 2.814.220 - Related party receivables 57.478 50.462 - Trade receivables 4.479.152 2.763.758 Other receivables 125.206 101.659 - Related party receivables 11.663 - - Other receivables 113.543 101.659 Contract assets arising from ongoing construction works 9 1.632.591 1.863.471 Derivative instruments 21 204.995 249.886 Inventories 10 5.211.561 3.952.236 Prepaid expenses 542.871 349.216 - Prepaid expenses 542.871 349.216 Assets related to current tax 515.621 434.363 Other current assets 517.859 476.648 - Other current assets 517.859 476.648 18.524.816 15.357.652 Assets classified as held for sale 55.188 49.685 Non-Current Assets 7.216.657 6.506.236 Financial investments 2.231.707 1.866.285 Trade receivables 8 236.895 184.737 - Trade receivables 236.895 184.737 Other receivables 15.355 14.025 - Other receivables 15.355 14.025 Investments valued by equity method 11 142.946 95.625 Investment property 12 179.710 168.024 Property, plant and equipment 12 3.694.733 3.441.525 Right-of-use assets 12 57.674 62.194 Intangible assets 12 155.486 150.699 - Goodwill 99.312 95.687 - Other intangible assets 56.174 55.012 Prepaid expenses 55.801 52.255 - Prepaid expenses 55.801 52.255 Deferred tax assets 404.931 436.525 Other non-current assets 41.419 34.342 - Other non-current assets 41.419 34.342 TOTAL ASSETS 25.796.661 21.913.573

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise stated.)

Unreviewed Audited 31 March 31 December LIABILITIES Notes 2022 2021 Current Liabilities 16.839.474 13.073.283 Short-term borrowings 13 4.247.961 3.088.485 Short-term portion of long-term borrowings 128.120 88.282 Trade payables 8 7.909.463 6.832.598 - Related party payables 4.009 10.174 - Trade payables 7.905.454 6.822.424 Payables related to employee benefits 148.103 126.891 Other payables 5 479.316 117.262 - Related party payables 137.084 - - Other payables 342.232 117.262 Contract liabilities arising from ongoing construction works 9 890.399 457.701 Derivative instruments 21 286.666 198.465 Deferred revenue 1.450.823 880.956 - Deferred revenue 1.450.823 880.956 Current tax liability 436.547 499.325 Short-term provisions 14 855.085 777.228 - Short-term provisions attributable to employee benefits 245.925 260.389 - Other short-term provisions 609.160 516.839 Other short-term liabilities 6.991 6.090 - Other short-term liabilities 6.991 6.090 Non-Current Liabilities 1.223.564 1.114.830 Long-term borrowings 13 314.481 324.786 Trade payables 8 273.299 218.075 - Trade payables 273.299 218.075 Other payables 91.378 86.305 - Other payables 91.378 86.305 Deferred revenue 231 231 - Deferred revenue 231 231 Long-term provisions 14 298.854 288.417 - Long-term provisions attributable to employee benefits 298.786 288.362 - Other long-term provisions 68 55 Deferred tax liabilities 245.321 197.016 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18.063.038 14.188.113 EQUITY 7.733.623 7.725.460 Equity Attributable To Owners Of The Parent 5, 17 7.593.810 7.595.637 Paid in capital 370.000 370.000 Capital structure adjustment 3.475 3.475 Premiums in capital stock 300.984 300.984 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (381.329) (359.392) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - Loss on investments in equity instruments (-) (385.365) (362.986) - Gain on revaluation and remeasurement 4.036 3.594 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2.963.202 2.770.245 that will be reclassified to profit or loss - Currency translation reserve 2.819.054 2.577.869 - Hedging reserve 144.148 192.376 Legal reserves 560.834 397.716 Prior years' income 3.671.209 3.273.381 Net profit for the period 105.435 839.228 Non-controlling Interests 139.813 129.823 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 25.796.661 21.913.573

TEKFEN HOLDİNG ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise stated.)

Unreviewed Unreviewed 1 January- 1 January - 31 March 31 March Notes 2022 2021 Revenue 6 5.295.826 3.790.591 Cost of revenue (-) (4.995.101) (3.140.239) GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 300.725 650.352 General administrative expenses (-) (184.756) (120.513) Marketing expenses (-) (140.222) (91.062) Research and development expenses (-) (5.379) (6.394) Other operating income 19 602.164 135.428 Other operating expenses (-) 19 (785.419) (255.789) Share on profit (loss) of investments valued by equity method 11 35.041 (5.441) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (177.846) 306.581 Investment income 4 190.244 678 Investment expense (-) (48.993) (17) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) (36.595) 307.242 Financial income 20 730.608 364.270 Financial expenses (-) 20 (527.837) (145.163) PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXATION 166.176 526.349 Tax Expense from Continuing Operations (-) (67.125) (116.971) Tax (expense) income for the period 4 19.023 (115.096) Deferred tax expense (-) (86.148) (1.875) PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD 99.051 409.378 Distribution of Profit for the Period Non-controlling interests (6.384) (2.783) Owners of the parent 18 105.435 412.161 Earnings Per Share 18 0,285 1,114

