Tekfen Anonim Sirketi : Sustainability Report 2021

|
Table of Contents
|
|
About the Report.....................................................................................................................
|
3
|
1.
|
"BRIDGING PROSPERITY"............................................................................................
|
5
|
Why "Bridging Prosperity"?.............................................................................................................
|
5
|
Message from the Chairman ............................................................................................................
|
6
|
Message from the President ............................................................................................................
|
8
|
About Tekfen Holding .....................................................................................................................
|
11
|
Tekfen Holding's Sustainability Milestones ...............................................................................
|
17
|
Highlights of 2021............................................................................................................................
|
19
|
Sustainability Vision........................................................................................................................
|
20
|
|
Megatrends............................................................................................................................
|
21
|
|
Contributing to the Global Agenda ...................................................................................
|
21
|
|
Investor Perspective............................................................................................................
|
21
|
|
Material Issues (Materiality Matrix)........................................................................................
|
22
|
|
Materiality Analysis.............................................................................................................
|
22
|
|
Tekfen's Priorities ...............................................................................................................
|
23
|
|
Stakeholder Priorities.........................................................................................................
|
23
|
|
Material Issues......................................................................................................................
|
23
|
Sustainability Management ...........................................................................................................
|
24
|
2.
|
OPERATIONAL ROOTS ...............................................................................................
|
27
|
Economic Performance...................................................................................................................
|
27
|
Corporate Governance ....................................................................................................................
|
29
|
|
Board Diversity.....................................................................................................................
|
29
|
|
Corporate Memberships and Supported Initiatives*....................................................
|
31
|
|
Risk Management.........................................................................................................................
|
33
|
|
Internal Audit................................................................................................................................
|
36
|
|
Business Ethics and Compliance...............................................................................................
|
36
|
|
Compliance with the Principles.........................................................................................
|
36
|
|
Training..................................................................................................................................
|
37
|
Customer Loyalty .............................................................................................................................
|
38
|
|
Operational Excellence ...............................................................................................................
|
40
|
3.
|
STRATEGIC DRIVERS ..................................................................................................
|
43
|
Climate Crisis ....................................................................................................................................
|
43
|
|
Net-ZeroEconomy................................................................................................................
|
43
|
|
Management Structure........................................................................................................
|
44
|
|
Climate Risks and Opportunities ......................................................................................
|
44
|
|
|
1