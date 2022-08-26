Tekfen Anonim Sirketi : Sustainability Report 2021

About the Report

In Tekfen Holding Inc.'s (Tekfen) fourth annual sustainability report, the Company shares with the reader its vision of "Bridging Prosperity", its sustainability priorities, goals, and performance data.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the "Core" option of the GRI Standards. The report also includes information about the progress regarding the United Nations Global Compact.

Tekfen Holding adopts all of the Sustainability Principles published by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, and information on the principles that are fully and partially complied with is included in the Company's Annual Report.

Aiming to fully comply with the Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework, Tekfen Holding also reports its detailed approach and performance in line with the Principles by means of this report.

(GRI 102-1, GRI 102-51, GRI 102-52, GRI 102-54)

